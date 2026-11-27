A Reddit thread asked millennials what first proved they'd become their parents. Answers ranged from noticing a one-degree thermostat change to telling kids they used to be the size of a loaf of bread.

u/freedone23 made a post on November 26 that, as of publication, had received 3,200 upvotes and 1,400 comments.

The post simply featured the title, "Millennials who swore they'd never turn into their parents, what's the first thing you caught yourself doing that proved you wrong?" Various users quickly replied, revealing how they were slowly turning into their parents.

"Every day I am slowly turning into my dad in both looks and mannerisms," one user wrote. "Which I would have hated as a kid/teen but find a somber happiness in since he passed." Another person chimed in, "Someone blocked a doorway and the words 'You’re blocking the egress!' flew out of my mouth in my dad’s voice…"

Several other users said they had come to empathize with their parents and understand that they had been right all along. One person wrote that they weren't close to their stepfather growing up and had always thought it was his fault. However, after becoming a father themselves, they realized the situation had actually been the other way around.

"I'm long moved out, have a partner and a child of my own. She was little at the time, and I remember doing normal dad stuff and then going, '...oh s***, this is what my stepdad used to do with me......I was wrong this entire time,'" the person wrote. "He was being a father. So I apologized to him."

One user described how an interaction with their father-in-law made them recognize their own father's mannerisms after noticing a subtle change in the thermostat.

"My FIL loves to [mess] with any thermostat he comes across. I think partly to be funny, but also OCD. One day we were at my house sitting on the couch talking to my FIL about sports or something, and I stopped him mid-sentence: 'You changed the thermostat, didn't you?' And it was one degree cooler in the house than it should have been. I knew then, I had reached my final dad form."

Another user wrote about how she had started talking about her husband in a way that reminded her of how her mother used to talk about her father. However, in this case, she was talking to her cat.

"Caught myself ranting to my cat about my husband about something he'd done that annoyed me the same way my mom used to talk about my dad," the user revealed.

Several users also reminisced about how their language had changed when talking to children.

"Telling young people 'back in the day' lmao every time I say that line I die a little inside," one user wrote. Another person chimed in, "Saying 'Look how tall you've grown! I remember when you were the size of a loaf of bread!' to kids I don't see often. Used to hate it as a kid, can't stop myself as an adult."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the Reddit post. The responses above reflect Reddit users' personal experiences as shared on r/AskReddit."