A TikToker says one too many strong drinks left her sick in her date's car and at his house. He looked after her, drove her home at 3:30 a.m., and still asked for a second date

@imstephanielynn posted a video on November 20, recounting how her first date with a man she met on a dating app went wrong. As of publication, the six-minute video had received more than 27,000 likes and 383 comments.

The creator, who identifies herself as Stephanie Lynn, has 11,300 followers on TikTok and regularly posts videos about her life. However, this particular dating story struck a chord with viewers, many of whom praised the man for being a gentleman.

Lynn began by explaining how she matched with a man on a dating app, and the two eventually decided to have drinks on their first date. The TikTok creator said she did not drink much and considered herself a "lightweight drinker." The two went to a venue where they had a few drinks, leaving Lynn "tipsy."

Things took a turn when the pair decided to go to Johnny's Highway. "The drinks at Johnny's are made of gasoline," one commenter wrote. Lynn's story seemed to illustrate that sentiment, as she recalled drinking "the strongest drink of my life."

The man eventually switched to beer. However, Lynn chose to finish her drink and order another. On the way his place, she threw up out of the man's car window. But that was not the end of the ordeal, as she continued vomiting after they arrived at his house.

According to Lynn, the man was considerate throughout the incident. He reassured her that she was okay and held her hair back while she vomited. Lynn eventually woke up at 3:30 a.m., remembering that she needed to let her dog out. She found the man sleeping on the couch and asked whether he could drive her home.

Without hesitation, the man put on his jacket and offered to take Lynn home. However, when they arrived at her residence, she realized she had left her keys in his car, forcing them to turn back to retrieve them. Throughout the ordeal, the man remained considerate and reassured her that it was no trouble.

"He is such a keeper," the most-liked comment read. "He slept on the couch and didn't even hesitate to take you home in the middle of the night."

The two met again later that day, and the man asked Lynn if she wanted to go out again on Friday.

"You do realize that you wanting to see me again means that there's something drastically wrong with you," the TikTok creator said to him.

The man began laughing. When Lynn asked why, he replied, "I think I just saw some of your puke on my car door," bringing the story to a close.

The comments section was eager to hear more about the couple after watching the video. "Everyone is saying it, but he was an absolute gentleman. Even if it doesn’t work out, I’m glad you were with someone safe when that happened! We’ve all done it, babe," one user wrote. Other viewers encouraged Lynn to go on another date with him, suggesting the relationship could lead to something more.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @imstephanielynn, which are based solely on her personal account shared in the video.