A TikToker says her first post-breakup date landed on the day she moved out of her ex's home. Between a chaotic move and a ripped-off toenail, it still ended with dancing and a kiss.

Creator @eriniveson on November 23, 2026, shared details of her first date since a breakup. The video had been viewed 362,800 times and received over 45,900 likes at the time of publication.

@eriniveson recalled that she was dating for the first time in her adult life after leaving a long-term relationship. “I had my first worst and best date simultaneously,” she said. She had met a woman at an event, and the two planned to attend a concert together.

“She is ethereal. We just really hit it off with each other’s energy,” she said. The date fell on the day she was moving out of the home she shared with her ex-partner. She said the day was stressful from the start. Her usual mover was no longer in business, so she rented a truck herself.

The mover arrived alone, and she helped him carry furniture down steep stairs. “I end up helping him move almost all day long,” she said. She grew frustrated with how long the loading process was taking, but eventually let him go and paid him for the work he had completed.

“Anything that could have gone wrong did go wrong during this moving day,” she said. Her storage unit turned out to be half the size she had ordered.

She moved some furniture to a friend's house and rushed to return the truck by 4 p.m. She recalled being 15 minutes late to pick up her date. The TikToker changed clothes and did her makeup in the car while the two talked on the phone. They then sprinted to catch a train, and she was barefoot, she said.

“My toe somehow snags on the railroad track and my second toenail gets completely ripped off,” she said.

Her date offered to skip the concert, but the creator refused. “I insisted no we’re gonna go get on this train,” she said. She explained that the train ride was supposed to give them time to talk. Some young concertgoers on the train assumed the two women were college students. The pair told them they had graduated long ago. The group took photos together and asked to follow each other on social media.

Her date told the group that the creator had a lot of Instagram followers, prompting them to chant her name. “I’m horrified by social media if I’m being completely honest,” she said.

At the station, the group asked a stranger to take more photos. The creator and her date then sat in the grass at the venue and ate. Her date had edible candies, and the two danced through the performance by Empire of the Sun.

The band briefly stopped the performance for a prayer for someone in the crowd. Afterward, the two went to a listening lounge in downtown San Diego and danced until closing. The DJ thanked the creator for bringing the energy.

“I did get a smooch so that made up for the missing toenail,” she said. “That was a 10 out of 10 date but definitely one of the most chaotic.”

One commenter shared how they would react to a barefoot date. “I’m sorry if I went on a date and that person had no shoes I’d completely turn around,” they wrote.

Another commenter asked the creator about businesses' dress rules. “I’m [...] curious... have you ever been denied access/service anywhere due to not wearing shoes?” they wrote. “Where I’m from there’s ‘no shirt, no shoes, no service’ signs on doors everywhere.”

A separate commenter responded to the creator’s injury from a medical perspective. “As a nurse, I’m screaming infection lol,” they wrote. “Did you at least get your toe covered?” They also asked how her toe was doing.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video. The details above reflect @eriniveson’s account as shared on TikTok. The identities of the creator’s date and the commenters have not been confirmed.