A Reddit user's question about whether he was wrong to call out a friend for her behavior sparked a discussion, with many commenters taking his side. u/Thin_Possible5545 made a post on r/AmITheJerk on November 26. As of writing, the post had garnered 542 upvotes and 44 comments.

"AITJ for telling my friend she has no right to be mad at a guy she stood up, and that she should let him find someone more compatible?" the post's title read. The user went on to explain what had happened between him and his friend.

"I (21M) have a close friend, 'Jennifer' (20F). She comes from a strict, religious family and has always said she only wants to date within her religion because her parents wouldn't approve otherwise, and she doesn't see the point in dating if it won't lead to marriage," the user wrote. "I've always respected that choice."

Jennifer had recently started talking to a man in the army, and things seemed to be going well, the user explained. The man lived 1,400 kilometers or 870 miles away and eventually planned a trip to Jennifer's city to meet her. However, on the day they were supposed to meet, Jennifer canceled, saying her parents would not allow her to leave the house.

The Redditor found her explanation unconvincing and told her she could have made an excuse to leave. Eventually, the man left and distanced himself from Jennifer, which she was unhappy about.

"Yesterday, Jennifer started venting to me about his social media activity," the user wrote. "She noticed he started following new girls from different cities and was posting stories with other groups."

The Redditor then called out his friend, pointing out that the man had traveled 1,400 kilometers to see her and that it was inconsiderate of her not to meet him. Jennifer became upset, prompting the user to ask whether he was being a "jerk" by being "blunt" with his friend.

Many commenters agreed that the Redditor was not wrong to say what he did. "NTJ. You are right, she did not put the effort into meeting him that he put in to meeting her," one user wrote. "If she had really wanted to meet him, she would have figured something out."

Another user argued that while it was understandable for Jennifer's parents to be strict, managing the situation was her responsibility.

"The bigger issue is that she seems to want the benefits of a relationship without being able to participate in one," the user wrote. "He made a significant effort to meet her, the meeting fell through, and he moved on. That doesn't make him a bad guy, and it certainly doesn't justify insulting women she knows nothing about."

A third user commended the Redditor for calling out his friend's behavior.

"Telling your friends to deal with the consequences of their own actions is the best you can do for them, especially when you told her in advance that her decision could bring certain consequences, because yes, that was her decision," the person wrote. "You did good by telling her to move on instead of lingering in something she doesn't even have a right to be mad about xd."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the Reddit post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on r/AmITheJerk.