A video shared to TikTok by @jackiegladhill on September 10, 2026, describes how a woman says her best friend failed to support her after a sudden breakup.

The video received over 3.6 million views and 147,600 likes at the time of publication.

“Hi, my name is Jackie. I’m 23 years old, and I’m now single after my fiancé and I broke up less than two months before our wedding,” she said. Jackie explained that she and her best friend, Sarah, became engaged around the same time and agreed to serve as each other’s maids of honor.

“So my best friend and I got engaged around the exact same time,” she said. Both women felt it would be difficult to juggle wedding planning while fulfilling their maid-of-honor duties, but believed they could make it work.

Everything changed when Jackie’s fiancé ended their relationship on a Monday. Devastated, she said, “I was dead. Okay.”

Unable to even look at her phone, Jackie had to cancel her bachelorette weekend, which was supposed to begin that Thursday, and her bridal shower, scheduled for Sunday. She contacted Sarah on Tuesday to explain what had happened and told her she was not capable of making decisions or having conversations. According to Jackie, Sarah responded, “She was like, completely understand.”

While two other friends came to stay with Jackie, comforting her with ice cream and Disney movies, Sarah never showed up. Jackie said friends contacted the women who were supposed to fly in for the bachelorette party, and both initially agreed to come support her. However, one bridesmaid later backed out after hearing from Sarah that nothing was really happening.

“But at least be there for me,” Jackie said, expressing frustration that her friend did not seem willing to support her in person. Sarah eventually called on Thursday, saying she had wedding-related obligations and could not come until Saturday’s planned boat outing, even though the date had been set months earlier. Reflecting on the experience, Jackie said, “I’m gonna remember who shows up for me.”

Sarah finally arrived Friday night. The pair went to dinner and a bar, but Jackie said the evening only deepened her disappointment. After they returned home, Sarah took a phone call from her fiancé and went upstairs while Jackie remained downstairs in tears.

“I am, like, bawling, I am absolutely distraught,” Jackie said. She slept on the couch while Sarah slept in her bed. According to Jackie, Sarah never checked on her.

The following day, Sarah claimed she had a headache and needed to go home. Jackie later checked Sarah’s location and said, “She did not go home, so she clearly made that up.”

Jackie said she later confronted Sarah about feeling abandoned. Sarah allegedly dismissed her concerns and criticized her for trying to continue the weekend despite the breakup. Jackie remained firm in her position: “It doesn’t matter. You show up for your best friend.”

Although Jackie offered to continue as Sarah’s maid of honor, saying, “So I did offer to be her maid of honor and continue that,” Sarah ultimately told her she did not see a friendship beyond the wedding. Jackie concluded that she still loves Sarah but admitted that not having the one person she needed most would take a long time to forgive.

One commenter said expecting everyone to celebrate for four days was "crazy." Another said it depended on the situation, adding that a bachelorette party is an invitation, not an expectation.

“It’s an invitation not an expectation,” the commenter wrote.

A separate commenter called Jackie selfish and entitled, arguing that she should not expect the world to stop because her best friend’s wedding was still happening.

“Very selfish and entitled to think the world stops and her best friend should not still be happy that her wedding is on and happening,” the commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the TikTok video. The details above reflect the TikToker’s account as shared on the platform. The identities of the TikToker, Sarah and the commenters have not been confirmed.