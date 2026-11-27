A TikToker says her restaurant split tips across every shift, so a packed Valentine's night left her with a quarter of what she earned. She quit, and other servers shared similar stories.

TikTok creator Kelly, who posts as kellybrooke.m, has sparked discussion among fellow servers after sharing a frustrating experience with her restaurant's tip-pooling system. Her video received 23,600 likes and 429 comments, with many viewers discussing their own experiences with restaurant tipping practices. Kelly explained that the restaurant split tips among all staff members, including employees who had already finished their shifts, rather than allowing servers to keep what they individually earned.

It was Valentine's Day, a notoriously busy night for restaurants, and Kelly was working the evening shift. Usually, employees at this restaurant helped one another serve tables. However, the increase in customers meant they only had time to focus on their own tables. Kelly was serving a total of 11 parties and was completely swamped.

At this restaurant, tips were pooled among all servers and restaurant staff. It didn't matter how much individual servers earned. Instead, the money was split evenly among the staff, including the daytime employees whose shifts had ended before Kelly and her coworkers took over.

Kelly knew the restaurant operated this way, but after Valentine's Day, she was furious.

On each server's tab, they could see how much they had been tipped by each party. Kelly rarely checked how much she was making because, at the end of the shift, it didn't matter. However, since the restaurant was so busy, she decided to check her earnings that night. She discovered she had made $800 in tips.

It was a huge night for her earnings, but she didn't leave with anywhere near that amount. When all was said and done, she walked away with just $200. After that night, she handed in her two weeks' notice and decided she wouldn't work at a restaurant with a tip-pooling system again.

Servers in the comments share their own horror stories about tip pooling

Kelly's video started a conversation among fellow servers, many of whom shared their own experiences with what they considered unfair tipping practices.

"My friend's daughter was a server and a basketball player came in. He tipped her $5k. They weren't a tip pooling restaurant, but they made her share this tip. She was the only server for his table. So unfair," one commenter wrote.

Another shared a similar experience, writing, "Girlllllll I had this happen on St. Patrick's Day at an Irish dive bar. I rang 10k on my register (bartending) AND did the entire service well by myself. Easily clocked close to $2K in tips that day and I got $211. I threw a FIT. Tip split behind the bar is important but servers should never tip split that's insane."

Others shared their opinions about tip pooling.

"I still don't like tip pooling but the fact that it was the whole day split and not split with day shift/night shift is so much worse," one person commented.

Someone else added, "I'm cool with tipping out… not cool with tip pooling like this for this reason. Not everyone pulls the same weight."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator kellybrooke.m, which are based solely on her account shared in the video.