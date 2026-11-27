A TikToker says his wife's small talk with a janitor at work ended when she found a note from him in the stall she always used. He was fired that day, and Josh drove her to work for weeks afterward.

TikTok user @oyasumisushi posted a video about the time his wife's kindness toward a stranger backfired, and how he reacted when she called him after the incident. At the time of publication, the video had garnered 1.8 million views and 5,868 comments.

@oyasumisushi, whose name is Josh, says the experience changed the way he views strangers forever. His wife, who worked in an office building, was friendly toward a janitor who also worked there. However, her kindness led to the janitor doing something so disturbing that he was immediately fired.

According to Josh, his wife would make small talk with the janitor, asking him how his day was going and whether he had a good weekend. They were basic common courtesies, Josh explained.

His wife had a specific stall in a particular bathroom that she regularly used at work. One day, she opened the stall door and found a note taped to the inside with a Band-Aid.

The note had been written by the janitor. Freaked out by what she found, Josh's wife went to her boss to report the incident. The janitor ended up getting fired that same day.

Josh says that for weeks afterward, he would drive his wife to and from work.

Although the office building was secured with key cards, the parking lot was not. The couple worried that the janitor might show up and try to retaliate against her for getting him fired. For weeks, they also took different routes in case he was watching them and trying to figure out where she lived.

Viewers share similar experiences after man's story about his wife goes viral

Many commenters said experiences like this are common for women. Users in the comments shared similar sentiments, expressing their frustration that women have to navigate situations like this.

"Women are nice, they're at risk. Women aren't nice, they're at risk," one user wrote.

"EVERY woman has a story like this," another commented, echoing a sentiment shared by many others who posted similar experiences.

Others called out the janitor's behavior, making it clear that the woman shouldn't be blamed for simply being kind to someone she worked with. One user wrote, "The problem wasn't being nice. The problem was the janitor."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video by TikTok creator @oyasumisushi, which are based solely on his account of the incident.