A woman says her mother-in-law secretly contacted the bridal shop to find out which wedding dress she had chosen, then denied the interaction when confronted by her son.

@leafittoautumn, who identifies herself as Autumn on TikTok, posted a video on May 8. As of publication, the video had garnered more than 39,000 likes and nearly 400 comments, with viewers discussing who was in the wrong.

The TikTok creator began her story by revealing that she and her husband had been married for three years and had been in a relationship for nine years. However, she added that her in-laws had never liked her, citing what she called "invalid reasons."

The story began when Autumn went wedding dress shopping and chose a dress, a picture of which she posted on social media. After leaving the store, she received a call from an employee who told her that her mother-in-law had contacted the shop to ask about the dress she had purchased.

Autumn apologized to the employee for the inconvenience, adding that the employee was "very nice," and tried to handle the situation properly. The employee suggested that the store could show her mother-in-law a different dress without revealing the one Autumn had chosen. After going back and forth about what to do, Autumn asked the store to go ahead with the plan.

However, the real shock came when Autumn told her fiancé about the incident. When he called his mother to confront her, she denied the entire interaction. She even alleged that Autumn was "making up" an incident that had never happened.

The comments section was divided over the situation. While some viewers were shocked by what had happened, others questioned why Autumn had not told her mother-in-law about the dress she had chosen. However, Autumn explained in the video that she wanted the wedding dress to be a surprise for everyone on the day of the ceremony.

"Why didn’t you just include her?" one user wrote. "You could have sent her a pic and said, 'Wish you could have been there!' It cost nothing to be nice."

Another person added, "Ok, but you should have invited her with to the wedding dress store."

Other users disagreed with that criticism. "Mind you, if she truly just wanted to support you and see the dress, she literally could’ve just texted you and told you that she was excited for you and can’t wait to see the dress," one TikTok viewer wrote.

Several other viewers shared their own experiences with their mothers-in-law. "My MIL wore an all-white outfit when we went dress shopping," one person wrote. Another commented, "My MIL caused our wedding to go an hour behind because she was still getting ready."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @leafittoautumn, which are based solely on her personal account shared in the video.