A 27-year-old Reddit user says she's ready to start a family, but her 25-year-old partner is still in school with grad school ahead. Commenters urged her to talk to him before deciding.

u/Illustrious_Today815 made a post on r/relationships about her relationship with her partner. The post, titled "I’m genuinely in love with him, but I don’t know if I have it in me to wait another five years for the life I’ve always wanted," was shared on November 27 and, as of publication, had received 23 upvotes and 57 comments.

The poster revealed that she was 27 and working, while her partner was 25, still studying and planning to pursue postgraduate studies. The 27-year-old Redditor argued that she was already financially stable and wanted to start a family.

"He's 25, still studying, and plans to pursue postgraduate studies," the Reddit user wrote, while expressing empathy for her partner. "He has so much ahead of him, so much to explore, achieve, and figure out before he's ready to settle down. And I completely understand that. I don't want him to feel like he has to put his dreams or ambitions on hold for me."

The poster also explained how much she loved her partner and genuinely wanted to be with him. However, because they wanted different things at this stage of their lives, she was unsure how to approach the situation.

"I'm torn between staying with someone I genuinely see a future with, even if that future is years away, and choosing the stability and timeline I've always wanted for myself," the Redditor wrote, asking how one "walks away" from someone they love.

Many commenters encouraged the 27-year-old Redditor to communicate with her partner rather than make a decision based on assumptions about his future plans.

"That five-year number feels like a guess, and maybe it's worth just having the actual conversation instead of making the decision for both of you in your head," one reader wrote. "You're assuming he needs to be totally done with school and career before 'settling down, ' but plenty of people build families while one partner is still in grad school, especially if the other has income."

Another user shared a similar sentiment, writing, "Don’t understand why I see so many posts like this. Why can’t people go through these major life things… together? Why can’t you get married while he’s in school?"

Other commenters argued that if the woman chose to end the relationship, she might not find another suitable partner for years.

"You approach 40 with increasing desperation and regret over leaving a perfect guy who would have given you a family at 32," a Redditor wrote. "Dating is bleak. Leaving means you might meet no one and be single and childless. This doesn’t mean you should stay if you’re unhappy, but there is no guarantee of anything."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the Reddit post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on r/relationships.