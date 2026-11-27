A TikTok video shared by @yaknowme_hitomi222 has sparked discussion after Hitomi recalled the passionate but toxic relationship she had with her high school ex-boyfriend, who still sends her expensive gifts to this day. Despite repeated infidelity and breakups, the two remained close friends and continued to support each other.

The video had received 1.1 million views and 734 comments at the time of publication.

"My ex-boyfriend from high school just gifted me this over $900.00 Arc'teryx jacket and Olympus camera and I wanted to share some of the stories from our past," Hitomi said at the beginning of the video. She went on to admit that they had been toxic toward each other and shared what she described as a deep trauma bond that kept them in the relationship.

Despite the unhealthy nature of their relationship, Hitomi said she and her high school ex found comfort in each other and, in some ways, helped each other through their personal struggles. She explained that he was emotionally avoidant and cheated on her by texting other girls behind her back, while she desperately sought his attention and affection.

Nevertheless, Hitomi said they "were very passionately in love," although much of that love was expressed through physical intimacy in unusual places. "Like, it was kind of ratchet, and we loved that," she said.

She then recalled their first breakup, which happened after she discovered that he was spending time with his ex-girlfriend. In an act of revenge, Hitomi started dating a much older man, but the relationship did not end well. She later confided in her high school ex about what had happened. In response, he took a data collection job and saved $800 to help pay her rent while she was in college.

Hitomi Said She Wanted Validation From Her Toxic High School Ex

The story continued with Hitomi explaining that she moved in with her ex's family after dropping out of college. She said his family was much better off financially than hers, but the living situation was awkward because his stepmother disliked her.

Hitomi explained that his stepmother was a housewife and that, for a time, she took on a similar role. She stayed home all day and washed her ex's clothes while his stepmother also remained at home doing household chores. However, the atmosphere between the two women was always tense, and his stepmother eventually told Hitomi she was no longer welcome in the house.

"All throughout our relationship, I was really struggling financially and struggling for affection and validation from him," Hitomi explained. She also described her ex as struggling with emotional avoidance.

Despite the troubled foundation of their relationship, Hitomi said they maintained a strong friendship. She supported him while he was in the Marines by writing him letters and attending his Marine graduation.

She ended the story by reflecting on the complicated comfort she found in his family home.

"It was a strange comfort in always going to a home that, like, had food and had a lot of space, but then didn't have love," she said.

Reacting to the post, many viewers empathized with Hitomi's toxic relationship experience at such a young age. Others couldn't believe that she was in high school when this took place.

One commenter wrote, "It's so crazy to me that people were like this in high school, I was soooo sheltered but tbh you're an icon."

Another commenter said that trauma bonds can be damaging. They wrote, "I completely understand, girl, sometimes that trauma bond can go crazy. All that matters is that he doesn't have power over your mental state."

A separate commenter said she's thankful she was saved from toxic relationships like this in high school. She wrote, "I'm convinced I didn't get a boyfriend 'til I was 29 because God was saving me from this type of toxic high school relationship!"

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video by TikTok creator @yaknowme_hitomi222, which are based solely on her personal account.