A TikToker who goes by Tommy, or @howasmydaypodcast, shared a story about finding out his girlfriend was cheating on him. Devastated by the news, he wanted to catch her in the act. However, there was more to the story than he initially let on. At the time of publication, the video had received 10.8 million views and 21,100 comments.

A TikToker who goes by Tommy, or @howasmydaypodcast, shared a story about finding out his girlfriend was cheating on him. Devastated by the news, he wanted to catch her in the act. However, there was more to the story than he initially let on. At the time of publication, the video had received 10.8 million views and 21,100 comments.

Tommy explained that he was hanging out with his girlfriend when he noticed a Tinder notification on her phone while she was out of the room. She was apparently planning a date with another man, and he was shocked. He decided to show up at the restaurant where the date was supposed to take place, hoping to catch her in the act. However, the story took an unexpected turn.

He arrived at the restaurant and ordered a meal to blend in. He didn’t want to stand out. When the other man arrived, Tommy recognized him. The two sat at separate tables and waited for Tommy’s girlfriend to show up. She never did.

This should prove her loyalty, right? Well, it turns out Tommy never had a girlfriend to begin with. He was new to town and had created fake dating profiles to get men to show up at restaurants while he was eating alone. The profiles led these men to believe they were meeting a woman who didn’t actually exist.

Tommy said he thought having other people around made him feel less lonely. He had moved to a new place and was struggling to make friends. Although he never spoke to the men who showed up at the restaurants, he felt less alone with them nearby. Of course, the unusual stunt sparked an interesting conversation in the comments.

People Were Shocked the TikToker Didn’t Have a Girlfriend

Viewers weren’t expecting the story to take that turn, and their comments reflected their surprise. Some people found his actions funny, with one commenter writing, “Completely legal by the way.” While the commenter was joking about the situation, the remark reflected how unexpected the reveal was.

“Dude, what’s up with you?” another commenter asked. Someone else chimed in, “And you thought that this was normal…?”

Others realized that the man who had shown up for the supposed date might have felt lonely, too. “Plus, now that guy is a little sad and lonely too,” one person wrote. Some viewers wondered whether the man had seen the video and realized the woman he had tried to meet wasn’t real.

Most of all, commenters couldn’t get over the plot twist. “I was so confused on why he was getting flamed in the comments for his girl cheating then the plot twist happened,” one user remarked. Another added, “The plot twist at the end, I did NOT see it coming.”

One commenter was on Tommy’s side, writing, “Don't let the haters stop you...this is a beautiful form of human connection.”

Overall, Tommy’s unexpected story about his fake girlfriend got viewers talking about loneliness, connection, and the unusual ways people try to find company.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video by TikTok creator @howasmydaypodcast, which are based solely on his account of the events.