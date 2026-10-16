Wedding Guest Shares Nightmare After Bride Insists on Outdoor Ceremony in Thunderstorm

A woman shared her nightmare on Reddit about attending a wedding where the bride had strict rules for guests' attire. Not only that, but she also wanted her guests to give only cash as a wedding gift. The post, shared under r/weddingshaming, drew 252 comments as of publication.

The woman started her post by writing that the wedding she attended was in May and that the ladies were supposed to wear long black formal gowns. The bride did not want the gowns to have any other colors. The user wrote that the weather was extremely hot that month.

“I don't know about you, but I don't have a long black gown just hanging in my closet. So, out I went to purchase the gown and shoes for the wedding,” wrote the user. The woman also wrote that the wedding venue was an hour's drive from her place. She added that it was hot and raining on the wedding day.

The bride had insisted that she still wanted the ceremony to be held outside. “There were chairs set up in a grassy field. No tents... no cover whatsoever. The chairs were literally puddles of water because they had a scooped bottom. Here we all are...in the thunderstorm...sitting with our brand new gowns/tuxes...for this ceremony in the puddle chairs.”

The woman revealed that she was soaked in rainwater and looked as if she had jumped into the nearby lake. She further added that the reception was also at the same venue, so there was no way she could dry herself off for the night. “At least the reception was under cover.”

Talking about the wedding gift, the woman shared that the bride and groom had requested that all guests give them money for their honeymoon in Europe. “To add insult to injury...I have never received a thank-you card for the bridal shower gift nor for the wedding gift.”

The comments section was filled with people sharing their experiences. One commenter wrote, “I don't know when weddings became so crazy and unreasonable. Black attire and gown, travel, cash for honeymoon...The days of showing up to a wedding in clothing you owned and giving a gift and receiving a thank you notes are long gone.”



Another wrote, “Gotta love the recent trend that requires formal attire for an informal wedding. Nothing says I have no class quite like a person chasing class.” A third commenter wrote, “Formal attire is not for weddings in fields. Good grief.”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the claims made in the thread. The details reflect accounts shared by users in the r/weddingshaming thread. The commenters' identities have not been confirmed.