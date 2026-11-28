A Reddit post on r/AmItheAsshole has sparked discussion after user u/Prize-Pie-3043 questioned whether she was wrong to tell her sister that she did not want her inexpensive Christmas gifts. At the time of publication, the post had received 4,800 upvotes and 382 comments.

She begins by saying that she got into a disagreement with her sister, Lily, about their expectations around giving and receiving gifts during the holidays. For context, the original poster (OP) is 30, while Lily is 25.

She says that every year, Lily lets the family know she is on a tight budget, so they should not expect much from her. She usually buys gifts from Five Below, Dollar Tree, or clearance sections. Normally, OP does not mind and says she is happy to accept any gift. However, she has noticed that Lily's requests have continued to get more expensive.

Lily's requests this year included a $28 book and a $50 Dior lipstick. When OP asked her sister whether her list was excessive, Lily replied, "Well, you asked what I wanted." OP says she did ask, but felt the items were too expensive.

"I told her, 'It’s ok to ask for nice things, but this is overdoing it, especially when our other sisters are also on a tight budget, even though they don’t announce it, we kinda just know and ask for items considerately,'" she wrote.

Lily told her that she was struggling financially, which OP says she understood. However, she still felt the list was excessive. She also mentioned that Lily had not been financially responsible throughout the year, but continued to make her financial problems the family's concern.

OP wrote, "She started saying things like 'we all don’t make six figures like you do…. If anyone is selfish it’s you because we all know you could afford it.'" OP acknowledged that she could afford the gifts, but felt the expectation was unfair, especially given what she described as Lily's poor financial planning. That appeared to be the tipping point.

She said she reminded Lily that she had gone on several trips that year, including to Disneyland, Disney World and Hawaii, while still owing family members thousands of dollars. "I don't want your cheap gifts, I want you to get your s--t together," she wrote.

Lily went to the rest of the family about the argument. OP says their mother is now mad at her, but her other sisters agree that the confrontation needed to happen. This left OP wondering whether she was wrong for going off on her sister.

Reddit users also thought her sister's expenses and requests were excessive

"She needed to hear 'I don’t want your cheap gifts, I want you to get your s--t together'. NTA," one user wrote.

"NTA. You didn't snap because she's broke, you snapped because she's leaching[sic] off the whole family while demanding luxury gifts," another commenter said.

"NTA. Your other sisters who are in this with you agree, which is a pretty clear indication you’re not way off base. Feel like maybe some clarification with your mom would help her better see where you’re coming from? Maybe your other sisters could help with that, so it doesn’t come off as defensive but the tough love it is?" another user suggested.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by Reddit user u/Prize-Pie-3043, which are based solely on her personal account shared on r/AmItheAsshole.