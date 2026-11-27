A TikTok video shared by content creator @buddy.love711 details the time he chose to fire two employees for allegedly discriminating against guests at a restaurant where he worked as a service manager. He said one employee refused to serve a table because “they don't tip.”

At the time of publication, the video had received 267,700 views and 1,718 comments, many of which supported his decision to hold the employees accountable.

Buddy Love began the video by explaining that he once worked as a service manager at a restaurant where a couple was employed. He said the man was a server and his girlfriend was a host. Because they shared a vehicle, they were often scheduled to work the same shifts.

He went on to say that the incident happened on a busy Sunday morning. While overseeing the dining room, he noticed a table of 10 that appeared to have been waiting for a while without being checked on.

“They all had menus, and the menus were laying down on the table. And a lot of people had their arms crossed, and they're kinda looking around like they're looking for a server,” Buddy said.

He approached the table and asked whether a server had stopped by to take their orders. The guests responded with a resounding “NO!”

Rather than leave them waiting any longer, he took their drink orders and promised to assign a server to them immediately. After passing the drink and appetizer orders to another manager, Buddy went to the host stand to find the server who had neglected the table.

Ironically, Jimmy's girlfriend was the hostess. When Buddy found her, she appeared upset and had been crying. He asked what was wrong, and she explained that she and Jimmy had been arguing and that he was extremely upset with her.

Still focused on the neglected customers, Buddy asked which server had been assigned to the table of 10. It turned out to be Jimmy. He then asked why Jimmy had not greeted the guests, despite their having been there for more than 15 minutes. The hostess confirmed that she knew why he had neglected the table.

Jimmy and His Girlfriend Were Fired for Discriminating Against Guests

Buddy asked the hostess where he could find Jimmy. She said that after their argument, he had stormed off and she did not know where he had gone. Buddy searched the restaurant and eventually found him in the smoking area out back.

He spoke with Jimmy and asked about his argument with the hostess. However, Jimmy denied that they had argued and acted as though he had not been upset. He said he felt unwell and had simply stepped outside for some fresh air. But Buddy felt that something was off about Jimmy's demeanor.

Buddy returned to the host stand, brought the hostess into his office, and questioned her about the real reason Jimmy had not wanted to serve the table. Speaking through tears, she confessed that Jimmy was upset with her because of the guests' race.

She said Jimmy had told her, “You know those type of people don't tip, so why the f--- did you give me that table?” She added that Jimmy was adamant that she never assign that race of guests to him again.

Buddy then asked how long this kind of discrimination had been happening at the restaurant. The hostess said it had been going on ever since she started working there.

Buddy said he had no tolerance for discrimination against customers. He brought Jimmy into his office and questioned him about what his girlfriend had said. According to Buddy, Jimmy admitted to his behavior with a smug laugh.

Having heard enough, Buddy said he fired Jimmy on the spot for discriminating against customers. He then fired the hostess for helping him avoid serving the guests.

Reactions to the post from the viewers were largely in agreement with Jimmy for his decision to fire them both. They praised him for holding his staff accountable. One commenter wrote, "Having worked in the hospitality industry for years now, it's refreshing to see a manager who hold employees accountable."

Another commenter said that the race of customers shouldn't matter, especially when they're all paying with the same money. They wrote, "Good job sending a clear message to the employees. Money is money no matter what race it comes from."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video by TikTok creator @buddy.love711, which are based solely on his personal account.