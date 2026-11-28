A TikTok video shared by Carolyn, who posts as @carolyn_la_rose, has sparked an emotional reaction after she revealed that her fiancé called off their wedding just three days before she was supposed to walk down the aisle. The unexpected decision left viewers feeling empathetic toward Carolyn, especially after hearing the reason her fiancé gave. At the time of publication, the video had received 881,600 views and 2,598 comments.

The video starts with Carolyn explaining what happened. Just three days before their nuptials, her fiancé called off the wedding. The decision came as a shock to her. She knew he was going through a difficult time and initially thought it was because of work. He was working on a new project with a boss who was making things difficult. Once the project ended, she assumed everything would go back to normal.

What she didn't realize was that her partner was struggling with his mental health. When the work project ended, things didn't get better. He was stressed and anxious all the time and just wasn't himself. Carolyn understood that he was dealing with mental health concerns and thought that, with some help, things would improve. Sadly, she was wrong.

Three days before the pair were set to leave for their microwedding in Iceland, he called off the wedding. He said he wasn't in the right mental state to make such a big, long-term promise to her. Carolyn was devastated, but assumed they would at least go on the trip together.

The only people attending the wedding in Iceland were Carolyn's parents and best friends. However, her fiancé said he couldn't face her family and friends, so he wouldn't be going on the trip. It's unclear whether Carolyn went, but she said the couple is still together.

Carolyn mentioned that they had gone to therapy before and that she was now in therapy to try to work through the pain of losing her marriage. However, nothing could have prepared her for what she went through.

Commenters Were Sympathetic About Her Canceled Wedding but Had Strong Opinions

It's not surprising that the comment section was filled with support, but much of it came in the form of tough love.

“I'm not understanding what about his depression makes him not want to marry you? My husband has depression and our wedding was something that made him so so happy. This sounds like his excuse for not truly wanting to get married,” one commenter wrote.

Another commenter thought Carolyn deserved better than staying with him: “Did you just say you're still together?? Respectfully, he has shown you who he is. Regardless of depression, this man called off your wedding 3 days beforehand and then refused to face your family and still expects to be with you? That is so not okay.”

More commenters encouraged her to leave the relationship. “I know you don't want to hear this but you need to leave this relationship,” one wrote, while another said, “Walk away. This will be a lifetime battle.”

While many viewers expressed empathy for Carolyn, they were also concerned that she might continue to get hurt. Some saw the canceled wedding as a sign that she should reconsider the relationship.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video by TikTok creator @carolyn_la_rose, which are based solely on her personal account.