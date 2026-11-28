Men are often told that dating gets easier after 30. But one Reddit user says turning 30 has brought more frustration than romantic luck. His question sparked a debate about confidence, experience, and whether age really changes the dating game.

A Reddit user has questioned whether dating really gets easier after 30. His post in r/datingadviceformen sparked a discussion about confidence, life experience and changing expectations. He said dating apps had brought him little success, with few matches or promising connections. Even meeting people in person had not changed things much.

The user published the post on November 23, 2026. He said he had attended a singles event the previous week, where people reportedly enjoyed his company. However, he said nobody exchanged numbers with him or showed interest afterwards. He added that people often praised his personality but rarely returned his romantic interest.

The post had 19 upvotes and 107 comments at the time of publication. Its central question touched on a familiar piece of dating advice. People often describe their thirties as a more confident and settled period. But the replies suggested that age alone does not guarantee better experiences.

Several replies argued that age alone doesn’t guarantee better dating experiences. One commenter offered a blunt explanation: “30s amplify what you had in your 20s.” The point suggested that people who gained dating experience earlier might find their 30s easier. Those who struggled with dating throughout their 20s might not suddenly find things different.

Others pointed to confidence and personal growth rather than age itself. One Reddit user wrote, “It does get easier, provided that you’ve built the mindset to not take yourself too seriously, and be more relaxed.” Another commenter connected the confidence to self-acceptance. “Because it does get easier … Mostly because you’ve accepted yourself by that point, so there are zero insecurities, and confidence is key,” they added. Their responses suggested that maturity can change how people approach dating, even when circumstances remain uncertain.

Financial stability also emerged as part of the conversation. Some users suggested that career progress and maturity can make dating feel less intimidating. One commenter said greater financial independence may also give people more freedom to pursue interests and build confidence. However, commenters disagreed about whether those advantages translate into better romantic experiences.

One Reddit user pushed back against the optimistic outlook. “It sounds good in theory. In practice, it’s just as brutal if not worse,” they wrote. The comment challenged the assumption that dating people simply need to wait until their 30s. Another commenter shared a similarly discouraging experience. They wrote that dating never became easier during their 30s, and it still hadn’t improved at 41.

That user said they had eventually accepted that dating might not be for them. Their experience offered a stark contrast to commenters who viewed age as an opportunity for personal growth.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the personal experiences shared by Reddit users. The details above reflect their accounts in the r/datingadviceformen discussion.