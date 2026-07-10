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Bride Spends ‘$1,200’ on Wedding Guests: 1 ‘Complaining’ Text Costs Them Their Invitation

6:04 AM CDT on July 10, 2026

Couple uninvites complaining guests

Couple uninvites complaining guests

|Pexels/Jonathan Borba

A post shared to Reddit's r/AITAH described a couple's decision to uninvite wedding guests after receiving a lengthy complaint about attending.

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"Our RSVP deadline was a month ago and everyone responded our RSVP, but one couple. We really had to hound them, to get any kind of answer from them," the original poster wrote.

The couple eventually RSVP'd in the affirmative, though they did candidly flag the event as both a major financial and energetic lift.

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"They sent us a long message, how cumbersome and expensive it is, to attend our wedding and how tiring the weekend for them will be," the poster wrote, adding that the guests indicated they planned to retreat to their hotel room for most of the day.

The poster said the complaints caught them off guard, given what the couple was already covering. "We were taken aback, because we are paying for everything. Food, drinks, parking, we are also paying for everyone's accommodation, a very nice lakeside hotel," they wrote.

She noted that the guests' only real expense would have been gas for a four-hour drive, given that they already owned a vehicle and formal wear that fit the black-tie dress code. Yet, despite having the wardrobe covered, the poster mentioned that the guests still found a reason to complain about the attire requirements.

After reading the message, the couple decided to rescind the invitation rather than push back directly. "We basically told them, that if coming would be so tiresome for them, it is better not to come," the poster wrote, adding that the message was framed without hard feelings.

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"We said that we aren't mad at all, if someone can't make it or doesn't feel up to it. I didn't feel like spending 1,200 bucks on people, that don't even want to be there," they wrote.

After that exchange, the poster said the guests have stopped speaking to them entirely, leading the couple to question whether their response had been too harsh.

Reactions in the comments largely sided with the couple. One commenter wrote, "They thought that they could pressure OP and their partner or make them feel guilty. Lol, very smart that you didn't take the bait. Now, thanks to their actions, they're uninvited."

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inAITAH
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Another commenter expressed confusion over what the guests hoped to gain from the complaint, writing, "I can't understand what they were trying to make the bride and groom feel guilty about. They're literally paying for everything."

One user offered a theory about the guests' underlying motive, "They just wanted an excuse to not have to hang with them the whole time and break off to do their own thing without the bride wondering where they went," the commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this post. The details above reflect the original poster's account as shared on r/AITAH.

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Sayantan

Sayantan is a Senior Writer with over six years of experience covering the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for pop culture, he explores films, television, anime, video games, and emerging digital trends. His work is driven by a focus on crafting engaging, insightful stories that connect with a global audience.

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