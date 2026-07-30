A video has sparked discussion online after it allegedly showed an AC technician arriving at a customer's home on the wrong day before later claiming he had shown up for the scheduled appointment. Shared on X, the footage appears to show the technician stopping by the house outside the agreed-upon time, with the homeowner later saying security camera footage and a conversation with the company revealed what had happened.

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According to the video's account, the technician allegedly tried to make it appear as though he had completed the scheduled visit after arriving on a different date. However, the homeowner's security cameras recorded the date and time of the visit, which the homeowner says contradicted that claim.

The homeowner expected an AC guy who didn’t show up. He called the company, and they said someone was at his place but he wasn’t home. He checked his security camera and saw this:



The AC guy came the previous evening, pretended to knock, took a picture, and left. ? pic.twitter.com/FCtSf0cFjQ — Dera II (@Neutral_OC) July 30, 2026

Posted yesterday by X user @Neutral_OC, the short surveillance footage has surpassed 1 million views. Many of the comments agree that if he could be this dishonest for simply showing up to the client's appointment, imagine the type of lackluster work he would've produced.

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In the security camera recording, the AC technician can be seen approaching the client's door holding his smartphone to take a picture as proof that he showed up. With his other hand, he simply placed his clenched fist on the door, appeared to pretend to knock, then took a picture. The homeowner alleges he never actually knocked.

Then, as quickly as he came, he left. He didn't shout to see if there was anyone inside. He also did not appear to check elsewhere around the property or wait at the door before leaving.

Security Footage Raises Questions About Technician's Visit

But that's not the wildest part of this encounter. According to the information provided from the post on X, the client expected the AC technician to show up on the day of their scheduled appointment, but he never showed. So, the client called the company he worked for, and was informed that the technician was at his residence, but no one was home.

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Confused, the homeowner checked his security camera footage to find that the technician allegedly came to his home the evening prior, took the picture as proof of his showing up, pretended to knock, and then left.

The AC company would have no way of knowing that the picture their employee sent as proof of being at the location was taken the day before. Several commenters said they hoped the company addressed the situation.

One individual commented, "People are lazy beyond belief! Just go do your job, or step aside and let a dedicated person do it."

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Another person wrote, "Our bug guy tried this. Showed up, sprayed our front door (didn’t go around the rest of the house & yard) took a photo and left. We cheerfully sent the video to the company owner then fired them."

However, some X users have a different take on the situation. They believe that the client may have a history of useless complaining, and the AC guy did this to avoid dealing with them or to teach them a lesson.

Here is what one X commenter wrote, "Most likely this was the home of a pain the butt customer who always complains and has a bad history."

Someone else actually admitted to doing this, "I’ve 100% done this but it was because I hated the customer. No fake knock just leave a card in the door and take a picture."

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the X post or the circumstances surrounding the alleged appointment. The article is based on the homeowner's account, the surveillance footage shared online, and publicly available comments on X.









