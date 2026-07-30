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Aldi Sparks Debate After Shopper Spots Four Large Ice Cubes Selling for Nearly $5 — ‘Canned Air Next?’

6:03 PM CDT on July 30, 2026

Aldi Allegedly Charged $4.99 for Four Frozen Ice Cubes

Aldi Allegedly Charged $4.99 for Four Frozen Ice Cubes

|Photo Credit:X/@ClownWorld

Aldi is known for offering affordable prices on food and household items compared to typical grocery stores, but apparently not when it comes to one product it tried to sell that had people quickly calling it out online — ice cubes.

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While it isn’t unusual for grocery stores to sell ice, since not everyone wants to wait for their freezer to make it, has an appliance that produces it, or might need some in a pinch for an event, Aldi’s cubed ice had people questioning whether the price was worth it.

Aldi Allegedly Charged $4.99 for Four Frozen Ice Cubes

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In a clip reshared by X user @ClownWorld, a customer can be seen inside an Aldi store, stopping at a freezer bin filled with boxes of cubed ice.

While it’s unclear where the Aldi was located, the freezer seemed like it was fully stocked, either because the store had just restocked the section or because customers weren’t buying any of it. Some viewers believed the price explained why the display remained stocked. The box appeared to show Aldi was selling four large, crystal-clear ice cubes for $4.99.

While the ice cubes were much larger than the typical ones people make at home, the price and quantity still prompted viewers to question who would actually buy them. 

The person recording joked in the caption of their video, writing, “I guess no one wanted to pay $4.99 for 4 ice cubes,” before panning the camera down to the price label, which showed $2.49 with $4.99 crossed out. The label also appeared to be a clearance label, suggesting the price might only continue to go down.

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One commenter suggested that if Aldi was pricing its ice cubes like this, perhaps “canned air” would be next. Another wrote, “bruh how did they think ‘this will make money’???” and a third suggested that you could spend the same $2.49 on an ice cube maker and make endless ice cubes at home.

While most people were pretty surprised by the cubes and their price, a few people did come to defend them in the comments. One person explained, “Those are ice cubes for alcoholic drinks, one single cube. It helps by not watering down your drink.” Meanwhile, another suggested they might be the type used to “make an Old Fashioned.” So not everyone thought Aldi was wrong for selling them.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify where or when the video was recorded or whether the product remained available at the listed price.

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Jennifer

Jennifer is a writer and editor with over 10 years of experience covering legal and consumer topics, entertainment, TV, and home improvement. She has contributed to major publications including USA Today Homefront, House Digest, and Distractify.

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