Pogo Stick Tricks Go Viral After Man Lands on Rooftop

A video has sparked reactions online after it showed a man demonstrating his pogo stick skills in public. Shared on X, the footage captures him performing flips, clearing obstacles and even hopping onto a rooftop, with many viewers applauding what they described as an underrated talent.

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My mom got me one from a garage sale when I was a kid. Jumped on it and it got stuck because it was rusty. I jumped off it and was looking down at it when the rust gave way and it popped me right in the nose. Never tried again. — sharinnotkaren (@Sharon_nKaren) July 30, 2026

“You don’t see pogo sticks around much anymore, but there are still experts out there keeping the craft alive,” the post’s caption read. The video shows a residential neighborhood as recorded from the upstairs window of a building across the street from the man. He enters the frame with high, impressive jumps on his pogo stick. That was incredible enough, but he continued by pulling out some additional tricks.

He jumps on the pogo stick so high that he ends up on the roof of a building for a few seconds. He hops down on the pogo stick, only to start doing flips and other tricks. When he flips, he takes his hands off the handles, making it even more impressive.

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This isn’t something you see every day, so it’s not surprising that people were excited to see the video. Commenters on X shared their reactions about what they saw, and the response was overwhelmingly positive.

One question that kept coming up was how he figured out he was good at jumping on a pogo stick. Many commenters said they had never tried using a pogo stick. “Whoa!! How does someone even discover they’re this good with a pogo stick?” one commenter asked. Others shared that they always wished they could have mastered the talent themselves: “I wanted to be able to pogo stick so badly when I was little hahaha.”

“Pogo stick skills are still alive and thriving. This dude is on another level with the tricks. Old school toys hitting different when someone masters them. Respect,” one commenter remarked. Others shared their own pogo stick stories, “Growing up we had pogo sticks and unicycles that our dads made and a few times the parents blocked off both ends of the street and all us kids held a parade showing off our talents! These were the days of party line phones and not everyone had TV sets yet!”

Another X commenter wrote, “My mom got me one from a garage sale when I was a kid. Jumped on it and it got stuck because it was rusty. I jumped off it and was looking down at it when the rust gave way and it popped me right in the nose. Never tried again.”

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People thought it was hilarious for the neighbors, imagining how they would feel to be a neighbor who saw the man jumping on their roof. The clip received overwhelmingly positive reactions by the tricks this man was able to pull off on a pogo stick.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify where or when the video was recorded.