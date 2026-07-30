A woman is getting dragged online after she posted a short clip questioning why a small child was playing in the ocean in front of her "paid cabana."

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The video shows the woman seated beneath a beach umbrella near the shoreline. She later suggested that the area between her chair and the water was included with her rental.

Since posting this video yesterday, this Karen has uploaded more than 30 separate videos trying to justify her entitled behavior after being bothered by a child calmly playing in the ocean near her rented beach chairs.



As criticism poured into the comments, she doubled down,… pic.twitter.com/QEllxYd3NP — I Meme Therefore I Am ?? (@ImMeme0) July 30, 2026

Woman Questions Why Child Is Playing in Front of Her 'Paid Cabana'

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When someone rents a chair and umbrella at the beach, that's typically as far as their entitlement goes. It doesn't usually extend to the ocean in front of it, unless the area is sectioned off and reserved.

So when the woman shared a clip of a small child minding his own business and playing in the water while asking, "Whose child is this? Why is he in front of our paid cabana?" before telling the parent to "come get your child," people questioned her and suggested she was acting a little too entitled.

In her clip, which was reshared by X user @ImMeme0, she filmed the child playing calmly before panning the camera back to herself with a puzzled look on her face.

The X user claimed that after people started coming for her in the comments, she allegedly posted more videos trying to explain her side. One screenshot shared by the X user showed an aerial view of the beach with a hand pointing to her chair, perhaps her showing the area she reserved. It also included a comment from another social media user that appeared to answer the very question she asked. "Because you paid for the cabana... aka the seat and umbrella... not the beach around it..."

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Fun fact:



She doesn’t have entitlement to the water where her fat azz rented the chairs and cabana!



Signed

6th generation Floridian — KatRozza (@RozzaKat13) July 30, 2026

But the woman came back in the caption of that post, writing, "I did in fact rent the beach between the chairs and the ocean, because that's what you rent here." Her explanation did little to change the reaction in the replies. "She doesn't have entitlement to the water," one person wrote.

Another added, "Imagine being this f--ked up & entitled that you think you PAID FOR A PART OF THE BEACH & not just a chair & umbrella. Little kid was doing no harm & quietly enjoying themselves."

Someone else pointed out that "the little fella" was "literally minding his business and not bothering a soul," while the woman filmed him from behind because she believed he was in space she had paid for.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the video or whether the woman's rental included the area she described. The claims are based solely on the social media posts and accompanying captions.