A Friend Group Stopped Inviting a Woman to Movies Because She ‘Won’t Shut Up’, Commenters are Split on How They Handled It

A Reddit user is asking whether they were wrong to tell a friend why she'd stopped being invited to group outings, after the friend confronted them about being excluded.

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In a post shared to r/AmItheAsshole by u/littleredbird1991, the poster said a new addition to their friend group, 32-year-old Mia, began talking throughout movies and shows the group watched together. The post had drawn 3,700 upvotes and 351 comments as of publication.

The poster described one incident during a movie night at a friend's house. They wrote that Mia "kept a running commentary going through the whole movie," mentioning plot holes and actor trivia. According to the post, the group found it annoying but let it go.

The behavior continued during a trip to see "The Odyssey" in IMAX, the poster said. "She kept whispering to me the entire movie," they wrote, adding that she asked Mia to be quiet multiple times without success.

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After that, the friend group began making plans without Mia. The woman said the group created a separate chat to organize an outing to see the musical "Something Rotten," and later left Mia out of a movie night as well, though she said they still invited her to other activities like a boating day.

The situation came to a head when Mia found out the group was seeing "Rock of Ages" without her and called the poster to ask why. "I decided to be blunt and told her 'because you won't shut up when we're watching stuff,'" the woman wrote. She said Mia was offended and asked other members of the friend group for the truth. Some of them confirmed it, while others avoided the question or lied.

The woman said her friend group is now split over whether she should have been honest with Mia or spared her feelings, and that nobody has invited Mia to the group's next show.

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Commenters were divided in the replies. One top comment read, "You did her a favor, although you could have put it more gently." Another argued the delivery mattered more than the honesty: "Saying it that way was tactless, regardless of the truth of it." A third commenter took the opposite view, writing, "Making secret group chats in your 30s instead of using your words is peak middle school behavior."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this post. The details above reflect the account shared by u/littleredbird1991 on r/AmItheAsshole.