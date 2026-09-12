‘Free Money’: A TikToker Said Treating a Credit Card Like a Debit Card Turns Rewards Into Free Flights and Hotels — the Comment Section Is Divided

TikTok creator Abby (@savewithab) sparked discussion with a beginner’s guide to using credit cards. In a video titled "Credit Cards 101," Abby argued that users could earn rewards by treating credit cards like debit cards, challenging the fear that credit cards inevitably create debt.

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@savewithab stay till the end to see how to earn free money !! just from using credit cards the right way. and send to someone who only pulls out their debit card??? ♬ original sound - abby

Her strategy centers on spending only money already available in a bank account. As of publication, the video had garnered more than 231,000 likes and approximately 735 comments.

Abby's first rule was straightforward: never spend money that is not already available in a bank account. She tells viewers to pay every credit card balance in full each month. That approach, she says, helps users avoid interest and accumulating debt. She also warned viewers against treating credit cards as unlimited spending accounts.

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The creator also discusses credit utilization, which she says users should keep below 30%. She gives a $5,000 credit limit as an example and recommends keeping spending below $1,500 before payment. Abby says maxing out a card can hurt how lenders view the account. She also says increasing the credit limit can create more room for regular purchases.

Abby says she uses five credit cards to maximize the points she earns from everyday purchases. She said those rewards could cover expenses such as flights, hotels, and cash-back benefits. She describes those rewards as “free money” when users avoid debt and interest. Her broader content also promotes high-yield savings accounts and early investing.

The video drew reactions from commenters who shared their own credit card habits. One commenter wrote, “I use my credit card ONLY for gas,” then described paying it immediately after payday. Another user said, “I’m 19 with a 736 credit score,” while admitting that money still causes them stress. Their comments suggested that disciplined payment habits can help younger users build credit.

Other commenters highlighted a different reality for people struggling financially. One user wrote, “Moved into my own apartment by myself and live paycheck to paycheck.” They added that their credit cards currently sit maxed out. That response showed why Abby’s strategy may not work equally well for every viewer. It also highlighted the risks of using credit without enough cash to cover purchases.

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A second commenter praised Abby’s approach, writing, “Treating credit cards responsibly really makes such a difference financially.” Another user described a similar gas-only strategy and said they paid the balance weekly. They also reported a 740 credit score at age 20. Those reactions supported Abby’s argument that careful spending can make credit cards useful.

The discussion underscored a key point Abby herself raised: credit card rewards only benefit users who can consistently pay their balances in full. Abby’s own advice repeatedly emphasizes paying balances in full and staying within existing means.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify commenters' credit scores or financial circumstances. The financial strategies described above reflect Abby's personal approach and have not been independently evaluated by a certified financial advisor.