‘Wait, You Have to Buy That?’ Americans Reveal Europe’s Biggest Culture Shocks

A Reddit user asked Americans who had moved to Europe to share what surprised them most. Posted to r/AskReddit, the user captioned the post, “What shocked you the most?” The comments section is filled with amusing stories that prove how different everyday life can feel.

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The post had drawn more than 4,100 comments as of publication. Some commenters pointed to practical differences, while others mentioned social habits and things they had never expected to notice until they lived abroad.



One commenter described life in Germany and Another recalled living in the Czech Republic, “In Germany you have to buy the kitchen for your rented apartment. The people before you probably took theirs when they moved out.” In response to this comment, another user wrote, “Wait until you hear you need to buy the FLOORING in the Netherlands!”

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Sharing their experience living in the Czech Republic, one user wrote, “I lived in what was then the Czech Republic for a couple of years. Very little was shocking, but two images come to mind: 1.) Strangers getting off an elevator saying greeting each other and saying goodbye when they got off. 2.) Elementary school-aged children carrying a large pitcher of beer from the local pub home to their family, having been sent on that errand.”

Another commenter replied, “Ha, I used to be a beer courier when I was roughly 6-12 years old. My dad would send me with a large jug to get draft beer from the pub around the corner. Great times.”

While many users shared their unique experiences, a commenter who identified as Dutch pushed back. He wrote, “Dutchman here; Funny how several people don't mention the country they were in, but just call it Europe. Huge differences between the countries there in many ways.” Supporting him, another user wrote, “And that makes you wonder if they actually lived there.”



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The range of answers showed that the biggest culture shocks were not necessarily dramatic differences. For many commenters, the biggest surprises involved ordinary parts of daily life that only became noticeable after moving from the U.S. to another country.

This discussion also made it clear that there is no single “European” experience. Housing, shopping hours, transportation, and social practices can vary significantly from country to country. The thread showed how everyday differences can connect people on the internet.