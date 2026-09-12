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‘This Is Upsetting’: Internet Revived Katy Perry’s Backpack Kid SNL Performance and Ended Up Listing Every Chaotic Moment From the 2010s

2:44 PM CDT on September 12, 2026

Katy Perry

lking About Katy Perry and the Backpack Kid and Somehow Ended Up at Balloon Boy.

|Wikimedia Commons/@ChrisAntonacci1 on Twitter

A Reddit thread about fever-dream pop culture moments pulled Katy Perry’s 2017 performance into focus. The r/Fauxmoi post featured Perry performing “Swish Swish” on Saturday Night Live. The performance included Russell Horning, better known as the Backpack Kid, doing his signature dance. 

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Reddit users quickly revived memories of the bizarre performance and several other internet-era spectacles. The post had drawn more than 5,800 upvotes and approximately 1,050 comments as of publication.

Perry performed the song during SNL’s 42nd season finale in May 2017. Horning appeared beside her in his recognizable backpack and gray shirt, performing the stiff-armed dance that had made him famous online. His stiff-armed dance quickly became the visual centerpiece of the performance. One commenter wrote, "This is upsetting. Take it back."

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The thread asked users to name moments that now feel almost impossible to believe. Several commenters immediately remembered other chaotic moments from the late 2000s and 2010s. One user listed the Balloon Boy saga, weird TLC shows and Winona Ryder’s Saks Fifth Avenue incident. They also included Heidi Montag’s music video and the later Gawker-Hulk Hogan legal saga.

One more user focused on Katy Perry’s broader pop culture history. “So many Katy Perry moments,” they wrote. The comment appeared alongside other users revisiting the singer’s unusual performances and public moments. One viewer joked about Perry’s costume: “Wait why did I think this was pink?”

One commenter referenced the infamous 2010 phone call between journalist Nancy Jo Sales and Alexis Neiers — a viral moment from the 'Bling Ring' story — writing, 'NANCY JO. THIS IS ALEXIS NEIERS.' The reference illustrated how many disparate viral moments from that era now blur together in internet memory.

The thread also brought up moments that dominated social media before TikTok existed. One user remembered Pokémon GO’s 2016 launch and the crowds that gathered around rare creatures. Another described thousands of New Yorkers meeting around Central Park while chasing Pokémon. “Living in NYC was insane,” the commenter wrote, recalling the impromptu gatherings.

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Other commenters remembered the 2022 Oscars, when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the ceremony. One user said the slap initially appeared to be a comedy bit before the audience realized it was real.

They also recalled Diddy trying to smooth things over during the aftermath. A second commenter wrote, “Her reaction lol,” while discussing a related moment from the ceremony.

Reddit users also named Rudy Giuliani’s Four Seasons Total Landscaping press conference. One commenter called it a favorite moment that people rarely mention. Another described it as part of a period when American politics and internet culture collided. The thread’s mix of celebrity scandals, political mishaps and viral trends created its own timeline of cultural chaos.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify every recollection shared in this thread. The details above reflect the discussion as shared on Reddit's r/Fauxmoi.

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Vanshika

Vanshika is an entertainment and internet culture writer with over four years of experience covering Hollywood, and K-pop and internet trends. She enjoys unpacking the stories behind celebrity culture and reviewing the next screen obsession. Off the clock, she’s either buried in a book or convincing her dog they’re the main character.

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