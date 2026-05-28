Katy Perry’s Chrome Mask and Six-Finger Glove at the 2026 Met Gala Had X Comparing Her to a Robot — and One Actress Said “Yikes”

Katy Perry loves to have a good red carpet moment, and she made sure to get herself one at the 2026 Met Gala, which was also her first time at the event since 2022. The singer is currently making headlines for being in a public relationship with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The 41-year-old was wearing a Stella McCartney gown with a chrome headpiece designed by Serbian artist Miodrag Guberinic this year. The look also consisted of a glove with six fingers (a nod to AI hallucinations) and a long, white train.

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Some of the points that this outfit wanted to make included Perry's Blue Origin space trip, her next single, the night's "fashion is art" theme, viral deepfakes from her past Met Gala appearances (or the lack thereof), and, of course, the viewers' perception.

X users responded with a mix of humor, criticism and genuine fashion analysis. Here is what stood out.

1) "Isn't this the robot that was with Melania?" — @royermattw

The comment referenced a White House event in March 2026 where Melania Trump walked alongside Figure 03, a humanoid robot made by California-based startup Figure AI. This robot looked strikingly similar to the look of Katy Perry at the Met Gala.

They had the same mask, which doubled for their face and conveniently hid any other expression they might have had.

2) "Just how I like her (never wanna see her face again)" — @juliabracadabra

Ladies and gentleman, Katy Perry’s boyfriend. Didn’t he get caught up in some scandal with an underage girl when he was a teacher? https://t.co/sGuEJAEY5b — Mayo Monkey Virus, PhD (@monkey85866) May 19, 2026

According to a press release from Katy Perry's designer, the outfit was meant to "invite the observer to consider that their perception of others can mirror their own internal world, and conversely mask truth."

The comment also reflected broader frustration with Perry among some fans who have questioned the gap between her public messaging and her actions. There are allegations of being creepy toward children, along with claims of being overtly capitalistic, which are some qualities that fans have distanced themselves from.

3) "She's ready just in case Ruby Rose emerges from the bushes for payback" — @br0knheartd

If you need context for this reaction, we have it: 40-year-old Ruby Rose, who is best known for her roles in Orange Is the New Black and Batwoman, has publicly accused Perry of sexual assault in a series of Threads posts. These allegations came to light on April 12, and Rose claims that this incident occurred at Melbourne Spice Market nightclub in 2010.

At first, Perry's representative denied the allegations, calling them "categorically false" and "reckless lies." CNN subsequently reported that Victoria Police had opened an investigation into the allegations. The commenter drew a connection between Perry's armored look and the ongoing legal and public dispute with Rose. The reading that resonated with others in the thread.

4) "She always goes viral for the most random stuff ever!" — @Stream143Cats

Even if we don't talk about the other parts of Perry's headlines, her Met Gala appearances have led to a lot of chatter. The 2024 Met Gala produced convincing deepfakes of Perry that fooled even her mother, who texted "Ha Feather! Didn't know you went to the Met… What a gorgeous gown, you look like the Rose Parade, you are your own float."

Even in 2025, she had skipped the Met Gala to be there for her Lifetimes Tour, but more convincing deep fakes of her kept circulating anyway. So when she showed up in 2026, it was obvious she would go viral again because at least she was physically present this time!

5) "Mocking AI with six-finger gloves and serving face under the mask" — @PopCulture2000s

Correction: she IS the moment



pic.twitter.com/GITaAC1wrh — KATYCAT ᵏᵖ ? (@juliana_ri57133) May 5, 2026

This take was probably the most well-informed out of all the reactions mentioned here. And yes, six fingers in a glove is not normal unless there is a physical deformity. So the only reason Perry had this incorporated in her look was to mock how AI often creates unconvincing images of humans, which becomes apparent once you look at their hands and feet. The train was also dramatic enough to create some online impact.

Plus, the space look that she seemed to embody was also an obvious nod to her space trip, which she went on along with Lauren Sánchez Bezos. The latter was also an honorary co-chair of the 2026 Met Gala. So if somebody got all of these references, Perry's was definitely one of the most strongly conceptualised looks of the night.

BONUS!

Actress Christina Ricci commented "Yikes" under an Instagram post by Variety in which we could see Katy Perry posing with Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie. Ricci's one-word comment went viral and drew significant attention given the context of the ongoing allegations and Perry's complicated public standing.