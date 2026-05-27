“Choices Were Made”: Reddit Roasts Couple’s Expensive Kitchen Renovation After Mom’s Brutal Comment

A Reddit user posted a photo of their newly renovated kitchen. They invested heavily in the renovation, but received criticism instead of praise. Instead, their mother left a snarky comment. "Well, choices were made," she said, and left it there.

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The picture the renovator posted showed dark-stained wood cabinets lining the walls, floor to ceiling, some fitted with glass fronts displaying dishware.

A large stainless steel professional-grade range anchors the cooking area, topped by a substantial dark green textured hood. The countertops show heavy veining in rust, gold, and gray tones.

Covering the walls between the cabinets and countertops is a mixed linear tile backsplash, stacked in varying lengths across brown, beige, and charcoal shades. Hardwood floors run the length of the space. Rope-style brass hardware pulls on every drawer and cabinet door.

The post attracted significant attention. Reddit users openly criticized the design choices.

One commenter focused on how the elements worked together: "Although each individual element is beautiful, they are definitely struggling to work together."

Another went further, criticizing the backsplash in particular. "It's way too busy and makes it hard for the eye to land on anything," they wrote. "The rest of the kitchen has a nice woodsy palette and it seems kind of harsh. It's not awful but not my cup of tea." The same user added a self-aware follow-up: "Edit: I missed the sub lol. This one is good cause it's just bad enough."

Another user focused on the countertops and backsplash: "I think the backsplash would work with a solid color countertop or vice versa. Those two things are competing with each other, but I don't think the overall setup is beyond saving."

One user posted a photo alongside their suggestions: "Smaller hood, neutral backsplash, rug and copper accents to tie in the counter." A reply to that read, "Very nice! The hood they chose is not a good fit at all." Another commenter responded to the rug suggestion: "Lose the rug though, that's just a grease and crumb catcher."

Now you see 'em, now you don't.



One of my favorite things we included in our kitchen renovation was this appliance garage that stores our kitchen appliances out of sight, while keeping them easy access. pic.twitter.com/kUittrit1d — JULIA MARCUM · CLJ ? (@chrislovesjwu40) May 26, 2026

Some design experts say the countertop-backsplash pairing as one of the most common points of failure in kitchen renovations. A 2025 blog post from the National Association of Realtors reported that 67% of designers prefer backsplashes composed of multiple patterns, textures, or materials, but noted that whatever products are used must complement each other.

Most replies pointed to the same things: the range hood scale, the backsplash busyness, and the countertop clash. The comments suggesting fixes, a neutral backsplash, a smaller hood, copper accents, drew some agreement from other users, with at least one before-and-after concept shared in the thread.

No response from the original poster to the specific design critiques was seen in the comments section.