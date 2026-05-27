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“We’ve Been Best Friends”: Woman Says Husband of 15 Years Came Out as Gay

9:13 AM CDT on May 27, 2026

Woman’s husband comes out as gay

Woman’s husband comes out as gay

|Referenced from: Pexels/Olga Solodilova/t.

A woman posted on Reddit’s r/GirlDinnerDiaries forum saying her husband had come out as gay.

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She did not go into extensive detail in the original post, but did reveal they were together for 15 years and have been best friends. They also have a daughter.

After she made the post, she began receiving direct messages from strangers offering relationship advice, and other things she had not asked for.

She addressed the messages in the comments: "Hey if you're using this as an opportunity to slide into my DMs… unless you're looking to be my sugar daddy/mama… don't."

One commenter addressed others in the thread directly, mindful of the original poster’s situation: "If you simply must unload your life coaching onto OP, do it here in the replies instead of turning her notifications into a hostage situation. Respect the boundary."

Others shared their own experiences in marriages involving partners of different sexual orientations. One wrote, "Kinda like my ex. I didn't mind her transitioning and now being my wife, but then she also wanted to open up our marriage so she could get some…" They further revealed their ex ended up dating another woman and asked for a divorce a month later.

Another commenter, who identified as the person who had come out in their own marriage, offered a different angle: "As the lesbian coming out to my husband of eleven years, I can tell you it broke my heart to end our relationship, but we're both happier for it, and still friends. It's ok if you don't feel like that right now, though."

A commenter who said they experienced something similar, sympathized with the woman, but also advised celebrating the life she had with her husband. They wrote: "It may not be the most pleasant news in the world, but based on experience, you'll both end up being happier for it."

One reply kept it short: "No one can tell you how you should or shouldn't feel about this. Don't feel pressured to stay friends with him if that's not what you want. You need to do what's right for you."

The post continued drawing responses. Later in the comment section, the original poster clarified where she stood on the relationship. "We share a daughter, and he's been my best friend for a very long time," she wrote.

"I have hope we can stay friends and co-parent together, and even encourage each other to find someone new if and when either of us is ready for that."

This story is based on a Reddit post and public comments shared online.

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Sayantan

Sayantan is a Senior Writer with over six years of experience covering the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for pop culture, he explores films, television, anime, video games, and emerging digital trends. His work is driven by a focus on crafting engaging, insightful stories that connect with a global audience.

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