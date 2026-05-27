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“A Hungry Child Needs Food”: Internet Divided Over Video of Boy Asking Neighbors for Food After Smelling Grill

7:24 AM CDT on May 27, 2026

Hungry boy asks for grilled food

Hungry boy asks for grilled food

|Image credits: X/Raphousetv (RHTV)

A video of a boy after asking neighbors for food is going viral and has generated discussion across social media.

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Posted to X by user @raphousetv2, the footage shows the boy knocking on a neighbor's door and explaining he had smelled their grill. He asked politely if they had food or leftovers.

According to the video, the neighbors said they had already finished eating. They promised to save him some next time, and handed him a bag of Cheetos. When asked his name, he responded, "Jacquez."

The neighbors, filmed during the exchange, responded without hostility and the interaction was over. The interaction later spread widely online.

One commenter said, "A hungry child needs food, don't make him embarrass." They added, posting a picture of the boy, "This is the boy, help him if you know him."

Another wrote, "I would feed him. Who knows if he got to eat that day? I never want anyone to go hungry."

A third commenter recounted a childhood memory. Their mother had sold most of her food stamps, leaving them without food for two days. The commenter walked to their father's house with two younger sisters, told him they were hungry.

He and his wife were cooking, and the children could smell it from outside. He said he had not made enough. The siblings sat on the front steps. The commenter claimed they could hear him and his wife feeding the dogs inside. "We left," the commenter wrote. "I didn't see him again until I was in my 20s."

Another user said, "I ain't trying to be rude though, but you still grilling. They shouldn't put the kid on the internet, but at the same time that is hilarious. He smells good food so he wants in. That's one way to bring the neighbors together."

One more wrote, "I'd give that kid some chuck steak and a corn on the cob, but if he came back with friends I'd just give 'em a potato."

One commenter raised a separate issue altogether: whether posting the child's video online was appropriate. "They shouldn't put the kid on the internet," they wrote. The post did not provide additional details about Jacquez.

The original X post has not been updated with a follow-up on Jacquez or the neighbors.

This story is based on a viral social media video. The Daily Dot has not independently verified the circumstances surrounding the footage or the identities of those involved.

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Sayantan

Sayantan is a Senior Writer with over six years of experience covering the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for pop culture, he explores films, television, anime, video games, and emerging digital trends. His work is driven by a focus on crafting engaging, insightful stories that connect with a global audience.

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