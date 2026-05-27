Viral TikTok Claiming Social Security Kept $900K From Deceased Parents Divides Internet

A viral TikTok video from early January 2026 has resurfaced online. A woman shared claims criticizing the Social Security system involving her deceased parents. According to the TikToker, claimed her parents lost out on roughly $900,000 in benefits.

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Apparently, her late mother and step-dad made Social Security contributions over their lifetimes. Between them, they earned a little over $1 million in Social Security. Her stepfather passed away when he was 61 years old, but had not begun collecting Social Security benefits.

Her mother instead collected survivor benefits based on her husband’s record since it generated more money than hers. She began collecting her own benefits at age 65. And so she got about $32K a year, times four, including her late husband’s money.

Next, the TikToker brought up her mother’s funeral, during which the IRS and Social Security were informed about the elderly woman’s death. Shortly after, a lump sum of $255 was given as a lump-sum death payment.

About this, she claimed that given today’s economic conditions, the lump sum isn’t enough to cover a coffin. The TikToker alleged that people have resorted to taking out loans to bury their loved ones.

However, the issue that the TikToker highlighted was that Social Security had allegedly retained $900K from her deceased parents.

She also highlighted that about 85% of that money is taxable. But she was grateful that her mother didn’t have a mortgage since they’d be taxed for it in addition to the sum they already had to pay.

The Internet is Divided Over the Alleged Social Security Scam

Although the story was shared in early January 2026, the video has now resurfaced on the internet. This is amid rising costs and scrutiny surrounding Social Security.

An X user re-shared the viral TikTok video on their account and wrote, “They paid their whole lives. A lifetime of deposits for almost nothing back.” This sparked widespread division among users on the social media platform.

A daughter loses both parents and checks their Social Security.



They paid in for DECADES — nearly $1,000,000 combined.



Her dad died before seeing a DIME.

Her mom collected for only a few short years.



They paid their whole lives. A lifetime of deposits for almost NOTHING back. pic.twitter.com/L6job2mHDt — MatrixMysteries (@MatrixMysteries) May 27, 2026

A user stated, “Social Security is a flat tax on wages tied to a welfare scheme that pays richer people more than poorer people…” Another user wrote, “It’s absolute robbery. It should be able to put in a trust and be paid to the designated beneficiaries.”

A separate commenter said, “The whole concept of sending your money to someone and ‘hopefully’ getting it back later is the very definition of a scam.” Similarly, a fourth said, “That money should be refunded to the family! PERIOD.”

Other users disagreed with the TikToker and the internet pundit. One such X user explained, “That’s not the structure of social security….It’s not an account you’re entitled to.”

It’s not a 401(k) or retirement plan… you pay into Social Security.. you get Social Security out you or a surviving spouse at the retirement age you chose.. why would children over 18 get it? They didn’t earn it. Many people get Social Security for 25 to 30 years, it all evens… — asweetiecat?️ (@asweetiecat) May 27, 2026

Similarly, another chimed in, saying, “They were payments to the recipients at the time. You have no ownership of the money you pay in.”

A final one explained, “Social Security does not transfer to family members, except that a spouse would get survivor benefits (if it’s higher than their own), or their children under 18.”

The same individual added in conclusion, saying, “The amount of a social security check is calculated by how much you made in 35 years of your working life.”

This story is based on a viral TikTok video and reactions shared across social media platforms, including X. The Daily Dot has not independently verified the personal claims made in the video. Social Security is a federal social insurance program and not an individually held savings account.