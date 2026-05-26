“There Is Always Awkwardness When They Are in Public”: Harry and Meghan Photo Session Clip Has X Talking Again

A video that was originally shared on TikTok and has circulated again on X shows what some commenters interpreted as Prince Harry “begging” his wife, Meghan Markle, for respect.

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The video shows the royal couple, who stepped back from royal duties in March 2020, at an event together. The clip shows a photo session during which some social media users criticized Meghan’s behavior.

According to the clip, as cameras flash, Meghan Markle is seen posing and looking at the cameras.

That is when Prince Harry, who was standing right behind her, tried to signal her with a mild touch on her arm to tell her to come backwards in the photos so that they could fit in the frame more evenly. There is no certainty whether she understood what he meant and still continued posing for photographers, or if she didn't register him during a public photo opportunity.

Such a loving wife. So respectful of her husband's position. So thoughtful, so accommodating!pic.twitter.com/jA5U75SJfc — Jackie O'Sassis (@Sassie_Lassie) May 24, 2026

However, several commenters took it upon themselves to call Meghan “ill-mannered” and the like. Another commentator downplayed the couple's entire dynamic, saying that “there is always awkwardness when [they are] in public.” Talking about how she didn't bother to turn around despite being touched on the elbow, one commentator said, “She knows how to use those elbows.” Another observed Harry had to touch her twice, and “it still didn't give.”

“She is repulsive, and he deserves her for being the prick he is,” wrote another commenter. This might make sense given the fact that Prince Harry's relationship with his father, King Charles, and his brother, Prince William, is strained. The former also wants to hold on to the taxpayer-funded security that Meghan and he were denied after they stepped down from royal duties six years ago.

Then again, as the BBC reports, Prince Harry and King Charles have started seeing eye to eye when it comes to issues like anti-Semitism.

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Slammed for 'Using Anti-Semitism Plea to Try and Worm His Way Back into King Charles' Good Books' https://t.co/LTSm03fs04 pic.twitter.com/zYvkRNZbX5 — Radar Online (@radar_online) May 22, 2026

Another commentator countered the criticism by saying: “She can tap him to move, and he does it, but when he does it to her…nothing.”

Page Six reported in 2024 thatwhen Meghan and Harry were at the Royal Salute Polo Challenge in Miami, the Duchess of Sussex asked a woman not to stand directly next to the prince.

As a result, the woman stood next to Meghan, and the royal couple stood close to each other as the photos were taken. That dynamic did not reflect in the exchange that is now going viral on X.