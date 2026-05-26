Surveillance Video of Woman Using a Neighbor’s Trash Can for Her Dog’s Poop Bag Has X Completely Split

A woman walking her dog “casually” discarded her dog’s poop bag in her neighbor’s trash can. The video has gone viral on the internet, leaving people divided over the behavior. While some did not mind it if it were them, others expressed criticism.

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A video shared by a popular account on X known as ‘Clown World’ has gone viral on social media. The video has drawn more than 602,000 views and 3,400 comments and has been reshared widely across X.

The incident appeared to have been caught on a surveillance camera. However, the individual’s face was blurred out for privacy reasons. No identifying information about the woman or her location was included in the footage.

Woman walking her dog stops in front of a stranger’s house, throws a bag of dog poop into their trash can, and casually walks away like nothing happened.



Some people really treat other people’s property like their personal garbage dump.



Would you say something if you saw this… pic.twitter.com/2SqX4GJUxF — Clown World ™ ? (@ClownWorld) May 25, 2026

In the video, a woman is seen walking with her dog beside her, holding a poop bag. The dog appeared to be walking straight ahead when she casually curved into her neighbor’s front yard.

Footage shows her approaching the trash cans, dropping the bag inside and then walking away from the property before breaking into a jog.

Whether the dash away was from habit or nerves is unclear — and that ambiguity is part of what has kept the comment section running.

X Praised the Actions of The Woman Walking Her Dog

Since the video was shared, many have praised the woman’s actions. A verified X user wrote, “I encourage this behavior; anyone would be welcome to use my trash can to toss their dog poop away so they don’t have to carry it, by all means.”

Another said, “It’s a trash can, that is its purpose. It’s not the owner’s purpose, chill.” The next one added, “That is fine with me as long as the dog doesn’t poop in my yard.”

i really don't have much of a problem with this. only thing is that they walked over the lawn to the front of the driveway to do it



our cans are stored at the end of the driveway, just the other side of the fence separating our yard from the street. i wouldn't care — Steve (@r_u_thinking) May 26, 2026

One more stated, “Would they rather her leave it in the yard? She put it in the trash where it’s supposed to go.”

A fifth user on X said, “It’s a grey zone between whose property it is. But it’s a trash bin and not like she’s throwing big stuff in it.”

A final person mentioned, “She didn’t dump a sofa in the front lawn, waiting for bulk trash.” The same user added, “She didn’t wanna walk around with dog poop. I’d be totally fine with it.”

The Other Side of the Debate

Not everyone agreed with the woman who discarded her dog’s poop in another person’s trash can. Critics on X raised concerns about the practice, arguing the trash can belonged to the neighbor and was not there for public use.

An individual mentioned, “Even if the barrel were on the sidewalk, I would not put my dog poop in their trash. I usually just carry mine all the way back home.”

The next one said, “Dog poop in the garbage stinks horribly, especially in the heat…It’s disgusting to leave your dog poop in someone else’s trash can.”

I have a dog and would never throw my dogs poop in a strangers garbage. It’s rude and it smells. If you know the neighbor and they allow it or have a dog and it’s a mutual agreement that’s a different scenario. — Brooke White (@BrookePrus53334) May 26, 2026

In response to many who allegedly generalized the woman’s actions, a user claimed, “Don’t generalize. I carry the poop bag home and put it in my trash. The majority of dog owners in my neighborhood are considerate.”

Another user wrote, “Wow! I always pick up after my dog and would never dream of leaving it in someone else’s garbage can.”

A final individual said, “I would never walk into someone’s driveway to throw my dog’s poop bag in there unless I’d cleared it with my neighbors beforehand.”