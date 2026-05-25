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DoorDash Driver Left a Warning Note Before Realizing the Customer Had a Cash Tip Ready — the Video Is Viral Again and So Is the Debate

10:11 AM CDT on May 25, 2026

A DoorDash driver tucked a threatening note inside a customer's bag after seeing no tip on the app

A DoorDash driver tucked a threatening note inside a customer’s bag after seeing no tip on the app

|Representative images via Canva

A viral TikTok video of a DoorDash driver who left a note warning a customer she was "lucky" the food had not been tampered with has resurfaced on X and is drawing significant attention for the second time. 

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The video, captured by a doorbell or home security camera, shows the delivery driver arriving at the door and immediately appearing uncomfortable after seeing the customer holding a cash tip.

When Tamera, the poster, opened the door with a cash tip in hand, the driver visibly pulled back. She insisted on handing over the tip despite the driver's visible discomfort, but the driver declined saying, “I didn't see a tip on the app, and I put a little card in there. So please, keep that. I'm sorry.”

The note, shown at the end of the clip, read, “Lucky for you, I didn't bother the food, but next time consider tipping your driver.” The note appeared to have been written on a piece of lined paper torn from a spiral notebook.

The tone of the note did not sit well with most viewers. The part of the gesture that most people found offensive was the fact that the driver simply assumed that there would be no tips included, based on the fact that she did not see one mentioned on the app. Several commenters pointed out that the driver could have raised the issue after completing the delivery rather than before.

People on X were not divided on their opinion and straight up blamed the delivery driver for her actions. One of them wrote: “The whole tip thing needs to stop entirely — since when did it become obligatory?” Another one asked: “Isn't extortion a crime?” Another commenter said they would not have touched the food at all after reading a note like that.

Yet another reasoned: “These entitled [people take] it up with the customers instead of the company that pays them pennies.”

However, the woman in the video, Tamera, seems to be kinder than the people on social media. Though one X user did say: “She could have been petty and took it anyway, but instead she owned the mistake and apologized.”

By the end of the video, she was telling the delivery driver to have a nice day even as the latter was seen walking off her front door, clearly unhappy with her own behaviour.

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Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

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