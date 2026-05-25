Video Shows Man Cleaning Out a New York Bakery Display Case — Witness Says He Robbed a Home Depot 30 Minutes Earlier

A New York man walked into a bakery and cleaned out an entire display case of baked goods. A witness alleged that the same man had also “stolen” from a Home Depot. The video was shared via a forum on X called ‘Clown World’ and has sparked mixed reactions from viewers.

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In the video, a man in a black coat was seen rummaging through the display case behind a counter. He had a brown paper bag and was grabbing whatever he could. A store employee was seen confronting the man in the video, though he did not appear to pay her any attention.

He continued to put things in his bag, and when he was done, he did one last look around to see if there was anything else. But quickly turned around, made eye contact with the individual recording, and wordlessly walked away from the bakery.

A man in New York City walks into a bakery with a large bag and cleans out the entire display case. The same witness ran into him half an hour earlier at Home Depot where he was stealing there too. Two stores. One morning. One bag. Zero consequences. This is what happens when you… pic.twitter.com/GEOL4ddr6J — Clown World ™ ? (@ClownWorld) May 24, 2026

The witness recording the incident alleged that this same person had robbed a Home Depot half an hour before cleaning out the bakery display case.

However, the robbery claims remain mere allegations at this time. Neither the individual nor allegations of theft have been verified or revealed by local authorities in New York.

The video sparked political commentary on X, with some users blaming Democratic policies on crime and decriminalization for incidents like this.

The Internet Thinks the Actions of the New York Man Were Because Theft Was Being “Decriminalized’

The video was originally shared by the X account Clown World, which did not credit the person who recorded the footage or provide details about the alleged Home Depot incident.

One commenter wrote, “This is what happens when you criminalize defense and the proper tools with which to carry it out.” The next one asked, “When are people going to say ‘enough is enough’ to ‘soft on crime?'”

Another claimed, “He probably figures that since there’s going to be free grocery stores, all food should be free.”

One more stated, “When there are no consequences, there is no law. Without the law, our wonderful Western civilization collapses, and the lights start going out.”

Theft has been decriminalized everywhere, regardless of the administration. That's the result of altruism, where poor upbringing and schooling is blamed for criminal behavior, and criminals are given another chance and released. — Lincoln (@Lincoln745762) May 24, 2026

A fifth X user jokingly said, “I’m sure he was just taking the pastries before stealing some tools at Home Depot so he could put in an honest day’s work.”

A final one noted, “At this point, some cities treat theft like an inconvenience instead of an actual crime, and people wonder why businesses keep leaving.”

Many viewers expressed outrage at the footage, and questioned whether any legal action had been taken, noting that no charges or arrests had been publicly reported.

At the time of publication, the man had not been publicly identified and the New York Police Department had not shared any updates on the incident.