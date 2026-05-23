Woman Questions Relationship After Boyfriend Demands Half Her Closet Before Moving In

A 25-year-old woman posted on the Reddit r/AmIOverreacting forum detailing a series of escalating demands from her boyfriend ahead of moving into her home.

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The disputes left her questioning the future of the relationship. The woman described disagreements over shared space that began with her walk-in closet. They later got into disputes over spare bedrooms and even office furniture.

According to her post, she had cleared roughly one-quarter of the closet for her boyfriend's use. It was more than enough to accommodate his current wardrobe with room to grow, she said. Her boyfriend, however, said he expected half the closet for himself.

The disagreements also extended to the home's two spare rooms. The woman said she had offered to convert a smaller room into his personal space and was willing to switch the rooms so he could have the larger one.

The couple later disagreed about where to place a fold-out bed for guests. Her boyfriend wanted it placed in her office so that the couple would be "equally inconvenienced" when visitors came. She declined because she noted that his family would be the primary guests using that space and not her own.

The latest disagreement centered on her office furniture. After she measured the smaller spare room, she found that her three bookcases, two standing desks, and a cabinet would fit. But her boyfriend told her he had assumed they would share the furniture. He said he had little of his own, and his fold-out card table would not be enough for relatives. He said he expected at least one desk, a bookcase, and one additional piece.

"He says I could use the card table as my second desk, but it's not as sturdy and it's not adjustable so I can stand when I want to," she wrote. "Plus it's just that this stuff is my stuff."

She said that the home is owned by her parents, who have said it will eventually be transferred to her. So, most of her belongings were gifts from her family during a period when they provided financial support. Her boyfriend's lease is ending within the month, and his landlord has already found a replacement tenant.

Below the post, users largely agreed that she was not overreacting. "His version of equal and fair is that he benefits and you don't," wrote a user. "This is an incompatibility. Notice how he hasn't compromised at all in these discussions?"

Several commenters said that the man's cumulative requests were a red flag. "It's furniture now, it'll be more later," wrote a user who said they had experienced similar issues in the past.

Others questioned his logic: "He doesn't want the pull-down bed in his spare room because he occasionally games late at night. It feels like he wants to argue and make this difficult just for the hell of it." Another user explained, "He doesn't even want equal. He wants you to diminish that which you have in order to bring him up to your level."

The original poster added that his ongoing grievances troubled her most.