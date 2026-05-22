Girlfriend Brought Two Friends to Dinner, Told the Waiter Her Boyfriend Would Cover the Whole $340 Tab — He Refused and She Called It a Relationship Test

A man's Reddit post about refusing to cover a $340 dinner tab after his girlfriend told the waiter "he's got it" without asking got attention on r/AITA, and the comment section sided firmly with him

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His girlfriend, 25, had brought two friends to the restaurant. He wanted to split the bill four ways. Before they had left the house, she had laughed and said, "Don't embarrass me by acting cheap tonight." A joke, he assumed.

Her two friends, who were not planning to pay, ordered cocktails, appetizers and desserts throughout the meal. The man kept his own order reasonable as he wanted to save money.

The bill had increased to $340 by the time the waiter brought it over. He had informed her that he was only covering their meals and not the entire table before the waiter approached. She said that a "real man" wouldn't make a big deal out of it.

He asked the waiter to split it anyway, and her friends went silent. The mood completely changed after the dinner.

Later that night, she called it a "relationship test". She wanted to check whether he was "generous and capable of providing under pressure." He told her he was not interested in being evaluated and that if covering the friends had been important to her it should have been discussed beforehand.

He told her he was not interested in being treated like a lab rat. If paying for three extra people had mattered to her, she should have said so before going to the restaurant.

Since the dinner, she has barely spoken to him, and her friends, according to his post, have been calling him broke and childish.

The post drew a strong response from Reddit, with the overwhelming majority siding with the man.

"Nah bro, SHE is the childish one," one commenter wrote. "Run, FAR & FAST, like yesterday!"

«Go on a blind date

Bring 23 relatives without telling him

Call it a “test of generosity”

Run up a nearly $3,000 bill

Guy leaves after seeing the check

Family forced to split the bill

Then she says SHE is the victim»



One of the biggest red flags ever.



A blind date is not a… pic.twitter.com/kRApOE4ha5 — Sourabh (@vellasrv) May 19, 2026

A second commenter wrote, "It's one thing for a woman to expect a man to pay on a first date, it's a sort of cultural norm. I'm a guy and I would always at least offer to pay; I personally think whoever suggests the date should be prepared to foot the bill, but I also think splitting it is always the fairest option if you haven't discussed it beforehand. But bringing two extra people and expecting me to pay for them as well, while they go all out ordering expensive stuff? Hell no, I'm outta there."

A third pointed straight at the table: "Not to mention ordering appetizers and just trying to run the bill up. They did that on purpose."

As of publication the poster had not shared whether the relationship continued after the incident.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the account described in this Reddit post. The details above reflect the original poster's own account as shared on r/AITA.