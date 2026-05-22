Teacher Says High School Senior Who Never Attended Class Showed Up With Seven Days Until Final Grades — and the School Told Him to “See What He Could Do”

A High School senior female student who never attended her teacher’s single class, showed up with 7 days left for grades to be finalized.

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The teacher cited it as a reason behind his alleged decision to leave public education as a career. Redditors also claimed it’s why the U.S. Educational system might be going down the toilet.

A user on Reddit shared a screengrab of a Facebook post from a user called ‘Brian Thompson. The post highlighted the story of the professor’s experience with the high school senior.

The post described a student who had been absent for the entire semester and appeared only when grades were about to be locked in.

Next, the professor decided to address the issue with his administrator at school to figure out what needed to be done. In response, the teacher was instructed to “see what he could do” so that the senior was able to graduate.

Having missed a full semester of assignments and tests, the student had no grades on record that could contribute to a final score, leaving the teacher with an impossible choice.

The options available were to pass her based on a single assignment or fail her. Thompson did not say which he chose but wrote that the situation had confirmed his decision to leave public education.

Although he didn’t have much to say about the situation, Redditors certainly did. They each shared alternatives, ideas, and suggestions to tackle the problem. Netizens also shared their thoughts about the U.S. Education system.

Reddit Called Out the High School Senior for Not Attending Class for The Entire Semester

User u/Valuable_View_561 shared the post on Reddit's r/SipsTea communityThe post has gained over 11K upvotes among Redditors and has generated nearly 600 comments from users.

A netizen suggested a final act before leaving public education: “Give her a big fat zero so she doesn’t graduate and report the administrator to the school board.” Another addressed a growing controversy with the U.S. education system.

The user explained, “More graduates means more state funding.” The same Redditor added, “We’ve created a system where you’re no longer incentivized to actually give an education, just a piece of paper.”

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Similarly, one more claimed, “It’s institutional rot, school board wants a higher graduation rate too…” The next one mentioned, “‘No Child Left Behind’ has officially evolved into ‘No Child Held Accountable’ for anything, ever.”

A final one also quoted the famous saying, and mentioned, “When we don’t teach kids consequences, they grow up to be adults who don’t believe in consequences either.”

The problem with MOST private schools, though, is that their teachers have Education degrees from Colleges and Universities that indoctrinate them as much as public school teachers. They may get screened better, but they may not depending on the school. American educational… — The Curmudgeonly Opa ☦ (@CurmudgeonlyOpa) May 21, 2026

The debate over the current education system in the USA has been spoken about on multiple social media platforms. Many are drawing contrast between public versus private education institutions.

Netizens on X also highlighted the alleged lack in accountability being actively practiced with students. Some continue to point out the various flaws including what’s being taught in a modern day classroom, the introduction of AI, qualifications of teachers, and more.