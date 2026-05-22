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Picture Shows McDonald’s Allegedly Serving Raw Chicken in McSpicy Burger — Customer Says Manager Argued for 15 Minutes and Refused to Acknowledge It

By Reni

3:09 AM CDT on May 22, 2026

McDonald's served raw chicken as part of their premium limited edition McSpicy burger to a person and refused to admit it was uncooked.

McDonald’s served raw chicken as part of their premium limited edition McSpicy burger to a person and refused to admit it was uncooked.

|Image Credit: (L) Reference Image via Canva ; (R) Reddit | @mildlyinfuriating via @HKSR1721

McDonald’s allegedly served raw chicken to a person who ordered their premium “limited edition” McSpicy burger. The individual shared their experience on Reddit.

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The poster, who said they were not based in the United States, said they raised the issue with the manager, who refused to acknowledge the problem.

There’s no mention of which particular establishment it was from.

The Redditor also shared two pictures of the burger with a clear view of the very raw chicken nestled between the buns, lettuce, and mayo. The person explained, “My order was a takeout, so I didn’t know until I got home and took a few bites of it…” 

The coating appeared fully cooked in the images the poster shared, though the inside of the meat showed visible pink coloring the Redditor said indicated it was uncooked. 

According to CDC, uncooked chicken can cause many foodborne diseases, such as Salmonella. About 1 million people reportedly get sick due to Salmonella, which attacks the intestinal tract. 

McDonald’s Served Raw Chicken But Insisted It was ‘Fully Cooked’ 

With that concern in mind, the Redditor addressed the issue in an email to the establishment along with photographic proof. The user claimed that the intention was to make them aware of such a blunder and not get a refund, which they didn’t ask for either. 

Soon enough, they responded to the email claiming that the meat was “fully cooked and prepared” according to their food safety standards. To explain the pink or rather raw-like appearance, they had another explanation.

The user quoted their response, saying, “The color you notice is a result of the meat type and the spicy marinade, not undercooking.” This further infuriated the Redditor, who threatened to report it to the local health authorities.

According to the post, a manager then called the Redditor and the two argued for approximately 15 minutes, with the manager continuing to deny the chicken was undercooked. Despite having proof, the manager refused to acknowledge the mistake and stuck to McDonald’s email and credited the color to the thigh meat used. 

Reddit Encouraged the User to Report It to Local Health Authorities

Since sharing the picture and story on Reddit, the post has gained over 7.7K upvotes and 1K comments. Almost all of them strongly encourage the Redditor to report the incident to a local health authority. 

A user suggested, “Tell them you’re reporting it to the local health department where the McDonald’s is…they’ll definitely acknowledge.”

Similarly, another added, “Send the pictures to the local Health Inspector or file a complaint online. They should be fined and should have immediately replaced your sandwich.” 

A third person stated, “Seems like they are avoiding acknowledging responsibility or fault in order to not set themselves open for a lawsuit.” A fourth commenter wrote, “Send this to your local health authority, and if possible, include the emails.”

A final one noted, “I would absolutely report this to the authorities, and if they refused to acknowledge it, I’d want that on video too.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the original poster for comment. No response had been received at the time of publication.

Note: The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify whether the chicken depicted in the images was undercooked. This article is based solely on the account shared by the original poster. No defamation of McDonald's or its employees is intended.

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Reni

Reni is a digital culture writer with over three years of experience. From breaking TV and movie news to deep dives into pop‑culture shifts and politics, she loves tracking the pulse of the internet. Beyond writing, she’s a shark researcher and conservationist, often found underwater or analysing shark documentaries.

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