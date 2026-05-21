A passenger was captured turning an international flight cabin into an alleged disco for an “obnoxious skincare” routine. Videos and pictures of applying face masks and sheets while flying have become fairly common on the internet.

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The person's identity was not shared in the original post due to privacy reasons.

A user on Reddit shared a screengrab of an individual on an airplane with a chrome face mask that emitted a purple light. This radiant purple light transformed her surrounding seats and cabin into a disco-like aesthetic.

With a mask on, the passenger appeared occupied with their phone. Masks like these use a technology called ‘LED Light Therapy.’

Essentially, it targets breakouts, acne scars, and actively works on overall skin rejuvenation. The mask combines both blue and red (forming purple) light—hence the purple glow.

It’s also recommended to use these masks at night, which explains why the passenger had the mask on when everyone on the plane was allegedly asleep. While they appeared to be enjoying the moment, the individual who captured the image had other thoughts.

They hinted at feeling afraid of the individual and wrote in a subreddit, “Don’t hug me, I’m scared.” Since sharing the screengrab, many have shared their thoughts, stories, and even jokes in a thread on the popular Reddit forum ‘Mildly Infuriating.’

Redditors Respond to The ‘Strange and Obnoxious’ Skincare

The post drew nearly 1,000 comments and more than 18,000 upvotes since it was shared. As previously mentioned, commenters have flooded the Reddit thread with memes, GIFs, jokes, and thoughts.

A user mentioned, “If I woke up to ‘that’ staring at me, I would lose it.” In response, another added, “Especially on an airplane. My first thought upon opening my eyes would be: I am trapped up here in an airplane with whatever that is.” One more joked, “You can go one night without doing this, ma’am.”

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A Redditor who often does their skincare while flying chimed in, saying, “I like doing my skincare on the plane to keep my skin hydrated and take advantage of useless down time.” The same user added, “I use sheet masks or under eye patches. I would never dream of doing this.”

A fifth person commented, “This is mildly infuriating and [sic] funny at the same time. I’m confused!” A final one mentioned, “There’s no reason she HAD to use the mask mid-flight. They work over time with repeated use. This is just obnoxious.”

Did the Cabin Crew Step In?

Many users had one big question: Did the cabin crew and flight attendants on the international plane cabin intervene? According to the Redditor, no. The plane’s staff did not intervene or call the passenger out.

Several commenters said the passenger should have received a warning from the flight crew. This was because they believed that the light allegedly disturbed people around the cabin due to the brightness.

Finally starting to see an improvement with my skin from using the Series 2 LED mask!! ?? I started using it 8 weeks ago now to help me with a bad perioral dermatitis flare up and I've seen such a difference already ✨ A quick 10 minute treatment 3-5... pic.twitter.com/gKlqERkxnc — ASHLEY KEHOE (@ashleykehoe09) May 20, 2026

With LED Masks on the rise, skincare influencers have begun sharing their journey and experience with products similar to this mask. Many have highlighted a stark improvement in their overall skin since switching to the LED Mask.

While many are buying into the hype of it, critics are pointing out the dangers of using such a product for prolonged periods of time. Many are claiming if not carefully used, it could cause irreparable damage to the skin barrier and are cautioning beauty product users.