A 24-second video posted to TikTok showing a man insulting a woman has drawn more than 3.6 million views. The video shows the man calling the woman unattractive after she declined his advances.

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The clip shows a man telling a woman that she is "not that beautiful" and that her face looks "like a turkey." The woman calmly responded, telling him, "That's fine. I can look like a turkey."

The video's caption noted that this was not an isolated incident. "Weird stuff like this happens quite often," the poster wrote and added that the man later said she would "age badly and have a saggy neck like a turkey." The clip has now spread across Reddit and Threads after getting more than 4,000 comments on TikTok alone.

@uhohstinky0kb0ss Follow my main: @Frankie? context: Weird stuff like this happens quite often, he continued to say how I’d age badly and have a saggy neck like a turkey? then started being innapropriate as well lollll #beingagirl ♬ original sound - Frankie2.0

On Threads, one user commented: "When they go out of their way to humble you, you know you're stunning." A Reddit user noted that the man's saying that she was "not actually that beautiful" implies that he still finds her at least a little beautiful." Another replied: "He does find her beautiful. That's why he is angry at her."

The clip drew responses from users who said they had experienced similar situations. "When women reject men, men feel the need to devalue the woman to soothe their ego," one Reddit commenter wrote. "If the woman in the video really looked like a turkey, would he be hitting on her? No." Another reply read: "He's just trying to pull a reverse and reject her after she rejected him. Fragile men."

Several women in the comments said they had experienced similar situations. "It's the first thing men will say to you in an argument when they're losing," one Reddit user wrote. "I just don't understand why they think that's going to upset us." Another added, "The number of times men have gone out of their way to tell me whether they approve of my looks or not is wild. Sir, I wouldn't ask [for] your opinion."

It's easy to identify the ego,someone who can't shut up always talking chasing validation in life and social media,you can feel and you can also see the ego's screaming every time,moreover its very hard to be aware of the ego if you haven't done inner work,ego will let you down. — PJ philip. (@pjmmx444_G) May 14, 2026

Another commenter noted the woman's response was calculated, too. "Her saying 'okay, alright, I can look like a turkey' made me laugh so hard," one Reddit user wrote, before another replied: "It also made me a little sad for her. Smile, nod, and agree in order to disarm a stranger walking up to you — because god knows what else he could have done." Another woman added: "Yeah, this is the strategy we use all the time. We're not new to having to navigate the world like this."

Research published in the Sage Journals has described this type of behavior as stemming from an "ego threat" driving retaliatory insults following rejection.