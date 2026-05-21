A woman shared the story on Reddit of how her spouse can't stand the "harder" twin baby they had together. The user highlighted a variety of concerns and behavioral issues she’s noticed, prompting Redditors to call out the red flags in their relationship.

Featured Video

Describing it as the “hardest experience” of her life on the popular Reddit forum ‘Girl Dinner Diaries,’ the spouse revealed they have twin children together over the summer. Initially, things were going well. Eventually, the spouse grew more attached to the easier twin.

With time, the spouse’s behavior began to visibly change toward their allegedly harder twin. The user noted that their spouse would often get angry whenever that particular baby cried.

She said, “(She) gives her nasty looks—won’t interact or smile at her, and then complains that the baby doesn’t like her.” Ultimately, she claimed that her spouse can't stand their harder twin.

Recently, the Reddit user addressed the issue with their spouse and provided an ultimatum, or rather a dealbreaker: Work on their relationship better and be more pleasant with their baby, or they’re through.

It did not go down well with her spouse. According to the Redditor, her wife was both angry and emotional over the confrontation. She even accused her spouse of being “just like everyone else who leaves.”

The Couple's Dynamic Before and After the Twins Were Born

The user claimed that throughout the pregnancy with her spouse and before, she’s always given her best. After having the twins and issues of an alleged bias between them arising, the Redditor mentioned taking countermeasures to make things easier.

The woman claimed she would spend more time with the easier twin so that her spouse and the allegedly harder twin could bond. The user also pointed out that she “broke” herself during this process.

Finally, she had a stark regret, which she highlighted, saying, “I should have ended the pregnancy. We chose this together.” In the end, the Redditor clarified that they were a same-s-- couple and both babies were genetically hers; she carried them in her womb.

Redditors Called Out Red Flag Behavior and Asked Her to Leave Since Her Spouse Can't Stand the Harder Twin

Since sharing her recent experience, the story has gained 5,000 upvotes and roughly 1,600 comments from Redditors. Many have shared their thoughts on why the spouse could be a major red flag and are asking the woman to part ways.

An individual pointed out, “Saying she hates the baby, and you should’ve ended your pregnancy, is a massive red flag…You can’t break yourself in half forever. Look out for the twins.” Another added, “Yeaaaa, it’s like an immediate sign to dip, it gets much worse.”

Comment

byu/MissionStretch7906 from discussion

inGirlDinnerDiaries

Another commenter alleged, “She clearly has no intention of working on herself if people leaving her has become a pattern.” A user claiming to be a children’s therapist also chimed in with advice, saying, “I would recommend leaving this situation unless she turned it around, like, now.”

The therapist added, “I would also guess that your wife has some very deep attachment wounds herself that are the root cause of this issue.” One more user said, “This sounds like a type of postpartum depression or psychosis. Seriously, get her to the doctor immediately…”

The user on Reddit has not yet shared an update about where their relationship is at or whether the behavior was a form of postpartum depression. However, people on social media continue to share similar stories involving their spouses and children.