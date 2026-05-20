“Companies Would Rather Protect Their Profit Margins”: TikToker’s Grocery Store Expose Has the Internet Split

Grocery stores might not be lowering prices on produce on purpose, according to a TikToker. The woman who goes by @itskaylajaiden on TikTok recalled her second “big girl job” at a grocery store and shared her insights, drawing attention from users online.

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She opened by arguing that the problem is not a shortage of food but a system in which feeding people is treated as unprofitable. She also claimed that “food should be a right” and not just a privilege.

She mainly highlighted what she experienced happening to the excess food at supermarkets. First, these stores undergo a ‘shrink.’

Essentially, it’s getting rid of excess food in the inventory that is either damaged or close to expiration. In the case of vegetables and fruits, if they’re deformed in any form or manner, they’re disposed of.

For tax purposes, companies can claim a deduction on products that were lost or discarded, reducing their taxable income. But the TikToker alleged that mega store chains follow a different route.

Entire Shipments of Food Were Being Discarded

Next, the TikToker recalled the handling of produce similar to when a shrink takes place. She mentioned seeing workers discard shipments of food if there was no storage space. She claimed to have also witnessed “perfectly good” food getting trashed if the packaging was slightly damaged or if it was close to expiry.

She also said, “What’s crazy is there are already systems in place to reduce this waste.” Usually, ‘dynamic pricing’ would help in significantly reducing the food waste as a result of excess produce. Basically, the prices on products either close to expiration are sold at lower prices.

This not only saves the food from going to waste but also works out for those living on a tight budget for food. However, the TikToker claimed that only 25% of stores across America follow this. Her theory was: “Companies would rather protect their profit margins than normalize cheaper food access.”

@itskaylajaiden This is also why groceries are so expensive. Corporations protect profit margins by protecting scarcity. If food became too accessible, prices would HAVE to come down. ♬ original sound - itskaylajaiden

In addition to highlighting food waste, the TikToker also pointed out that there was a lack of donations to food banks. She claimed stores would lock dumpsters, pour bleach on discarded food and in some cases burn it to prevent it from being retrieved.

She also pointed out the alleged hypocrisy of large corporations that set up signs for hunger relief. The TikToker claimed that it was ironic that the same companies that were making food inaccessible were asking for donations to fight hunger.

Ultimately, the TikToker claimed that companies were “starving us on purpose.” The video quickly sparked widespread reactions of outrage and shock. Many TikTokers shared their own experiences working at fast food joints, delis, and even restaurants where perfectly good food is discarded.

The Outrage About the Grocery Stores Revelation Continued on Reddit

A user on Reddit attached the same video of the TikToker and sparked a debate on the forum. They claimed that working at a grocery stores would make an individual realize just how much food is being wasted.

While TikTokers seemed to agree with the woman, Redditors had mixed opinions. One commenter wrote, “I think she’s missing one thing….and that’s if food is given to a qualified charity and is classified as ‘wholesome’ food donated to the needy, then they qualify for enhanced deduction.”

The next one stated, “They cannot legally donate waste or anything that is expired or damaged.” Another mentioned, “Nobody wants dynamic pricing. It only raises prices.” One more said, “The problem is they can’t take deductions for donating it; that’s equivalent to writing it off, and even if they could, they probably still wouldn’t.”

One commenter who said they had also worked in a grocery store pushed back on the TikToker's authority, writing, “Just because you put food on a shelf doesn’t make you an expert on the economy of business.”