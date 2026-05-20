Uber Driver Fell Asleep for 20 Minutes on a Highway — Tesla FSD Completed the Trip and the Internet Cannot Agree on How to Feel

A video shared by a user who goes by @boostedboikyle is going viral on the internet. The passenger shared his experience after an Uber driver fell asleep at the wheel in a Tesla. He noted the Full Self-Driving (FSD) feature of Tesla, dividing the internet about the situation.

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The passenger said his Uber driver was asleep at the wheel for approximately 20 minutes, which he described as roughly 90 percent of the trip — while the Tesla's Full Self-Driving feature handled the highway route

My uber picked me up in a Tesla and fell asleep on the highway. I’ve driven with FSD and trust how well it works so I wasn’t worried. It took the exit and drove me to my destination all by itself. He was asleep for 90% of the 20 minute drive haha pic.twitter.com/bYTC0718mN — Kyle Wade (@BoostedBoiKyle) May 20, 2026

The video showed the driver asleep at the wheel while Benson Boone's song Beautiful Things played in the background.

It also featured the safe and legally permitted speed limit at which the car was going, the navigation unit, and the time it took to reach the destination. The user did not highlight any sort of danger during the situation.

He said, “It took the exit (on the highway) and drove me to my destination all by itself.” The passenger concluded the incident’s narration in a joking manner.

Internet Split Over the FSD Feature After a Tesla Uber Driver Fell Asleep at the Wheel

Since sharing the story, the post has drawn over 1,000 comments from fellow internet users. Many are divided over the feature. Others criticized the Uber driver for sleeping on the job.

An individual wrote, “I would never trust this. What if he wakes up, gets scared, and jerks the steering wheel?” The same person added, “I’d trust it more without a person there at all.”

Another person claiming to be a regular user of FSD added, “The tech is cool, but the bro deserves a 1-star bad rating because Tesla clearly mentions we are to be ready to take over at any point.”

The next one said, “Well, I guess that is a life-saving affirmation of FSD.” A fourth user pointed out, “Using FSD supervised, you should always supervise. But this is also proof of how safe FSD is.”

A final one wondered, “How can the current FSD allow him to sleep? Mine tells me to wake up or pay attention every 30 seconds, unless I’m wearing sunglasses. Even then, it can detect when I’m sleeping.”

Why the feature didn’t alert the driver remains a total mystery. But technically, the feature does alert the driver should the individual have fallen asleep. It wasn’t just netizens speaking up to share their thoughts.

Is What the Uber Driver Did Safe to Do Despite FSD — Viewers Debate

Whole Mars Catalog, an X account known for covering Tesla and FSD content, also weighed in on the incident. They attached the original video. The account, which typically covers FSD favorably, urged caution in this instance.

They wrote in a statement on X, “Probably best to wake up the driver if this happens to you.” The post blew up a whole new conversation about safety and an overall understanding of FSD. A user on X wondered about the norm in such a situation and Tesla’s response.

Probably best to wake the driver up if this happens to you https://t.co/Uzouw1ldpA — Whole Mars Catalog (@wholemars) May 20, 2026

To this, Whole Mars Catalog replied, saying, “It does detect when you’re drowsy and pull over, but it’s not 100%, particularly when sunglasses are on.” Similarly, they also added, “Definitely better to have the driver awake. They can sleep when they get home.”

Another joked, “Wake him up with a suspension from Uber.” One more said, “Honestly, better to let him sleep. Imagine panicking, grabbing the steering wheel.” A final one stressed, “Wild that this even has to be said: Wake him up!”