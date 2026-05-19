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Beverly Hills Rooftop Restaurant Charges $110 Cake-Cutting Fee — and the Internet Is Divided

12:08 PM CDT on May 19, 2026

Woman holds a restaurant receipt with “cake-cutting” circled in red

A receipt shared online highlights Poza at L’Ermitage Beverly Hills charging $110 for “cake-cutting.”

|Image credits: TikTok/justinelovesushi

A $110 cake-cutting fee at Poza, a rooftop restaurant overlooking Beverly Hills, sparked debate online.

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TikToker @justinelovesushi shared a receipt from Poza, a rooftop eatery at L'Ermitage Beverly Hills, on X. It said "cake cutting fee." The restaurant was requested to cut the cake that a friend had brought.

OpenTable places the restaurant in its most expensive price tier. The menu features Hennessy VSOP pours, Dom Pérignon floats, and cocktails built on añejo tequila and aged rum. The receipt drew mixed reactions on social media.

One commenter wrote, "You're in Beverly Hills. Stop complaining so you can make yourself look good on social media. You want cheap cake, go to Ralph's and buy a whole cake for 20 bucks."

Another assessed the situation differently: "Luxury hotels often charge cake cutting fees as part of service and outside-food policies, but $110 is definitely the kind of number that makes people do a double take."

A third commenter defended the practice by comparing it to restaurant corkage charges: "You are paying to utilize their facilities and staff while bringing your own food or beverage. Go to the park, cut your own cake, provide your own plates and utensils, and clean your own mess if you want to save money."

A fourth user weighed the amount against the service: "$110 just to cut a cake is honestly wild. I understand upscale restaurants have service fees, but at some point it starts feeling completely disconnected from reality."

According to hospitality experts, the fee, which often varies from $10 to $50 at elite locations, covers lost dessert revenue, labor, supplies, and liability.

The cost is comparable to corkage fees, ensuring fairness between customers who purchase in-house desserts and those who bring their own meals. Many restaurants charge fees for outside food and beverages.

Poza's $110 sits above the upper end of that cited range. The charge was not independently confirmed through the restaurant.

The original post did not address whether guests were aware of the extra before it showed on their bill. That detail has yet to be verified.

Unexpected fees at hotels and hotel restaurants have generated recurring complaints across online forums.

One Reddit user described a $25 amenity charge appearing on a checkout bill at a mid-tier hotel, covering pool and gym facilities never used. The guest said the fee was not disclosed before checkout. When the guest questioned the charge at the table, the staff removed it.

Poza and L'Ermitage Beverly Hills had not responded publicly to the post at the time this article was published.

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Sayantan

Sayantan is a Senior Writer with over six years of experience covering the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for pop culture, he explores films, television, anime, video games, and emerging digital trends. His work is driven by a focus on crafting engaging, insightful stories that connect with a global audience.

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