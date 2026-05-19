Man Bought Every Bottle of Rubbing Alcohol in Stock and Always Chose the Same Woman Bagging Groceries

A man described as creepy allegedly bought all the rubbing alcohol in stock at a grocery store and check them out only with a particular woman bagging groceries. The story has gone viral on TikTok, prompting others to share similar encounters.

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A popular TikToker who goes by @ashleenic shared a story submitted by a woman named Amy. The story featured her regular run-in with the allegedly creepy man who would regularly buy out the store’s rubbing alcohol.

The TikToker described the alleged creepy man as tall, very thin, and very pale, who wore dark clothing. According to the TikToker, the story took place in the 1990s.

The woman said the incident occurred every Friday night between 10:00 PM and 11:00 PM.

And as time went by, she was able to predict exactly when he’d make an appearance: The hair on the back of her neck would stand up. It didn’t matter whether she was bagging groceries or standing far away from him; that’s just how she knew he was there.

@ashleeinc Shorty but goodie… This is Amy’s submission to Spooky Scary Storytime about the man who came into the grocery store where she worked every Friday night to buy the store out of a certain product. He ALWAYS chose her line, and she was able to “feel” when he entered the store. Thoughts on what he was up to? Spooky Scary Storytime is the series of allegedly true listener submitted horror stories about the creepiest things people have ever experienced. From the paranormal to the unexplained to glitches in the matrix and everything between, we’re a largely nonjudgemental community who’s here for all things spooky. Got a story you think no one else would believe? We will, and we’d love to hear it. #creepystory #vampires #scarystories ♬ original sound - ashleeinc

Apparently, the man would walk into the store every Friday night and only pick up rubbing alcohol. It didn’t matter whether the store had extras; he’d simply buy them all. And when it was time for checkout, he’d only go to Amy, stare as she bagged it, and leave.

Amy had decided to relocate and get another job at a different store, which was hours away. She thought to herself that she’d never have to see the man again. But she was quickly proven wrong.

One Friday night, at the same time, the hair on the back of her neck stood up. Initially, she was in disbelief and thought nothing of it. But then, she saw the same man with the same product in her line; the routine repeated.

After seeing him yet again, the woman requested not to work beyond 10:00 PM every night. Her manager agreed.

Amy said she never saw the man again. The TikToker claimed that Amy has never seen or heard from the man in years. But wondered what he was doing with that much rubbing alcohol.

TikTokers Shared Their Theories About What the Creepy Man Could Be Using Rubbing Alcohol For

Many TikTokers shared different theories, from ghost hunters to it being a taxidermist or even a serial killer. The theories began when a netizen asked, “I wonder what he used all that rubbing alcohol for.”

A netizen mentioned, “You use it to make tinctures…” Another theorized, “I was thinking taxidermy.” One more joked, saying, “Pickling something huge in a big container.”

A third user stated, “I’m guessing he was an alcoholic and it was his way of hiding it.” Another user wrote, “Kinda sounds like a serial killer to me, they stalk their prey.”

While some concocted theories, others thought it best not to think about what the product was being used for. Many followers said they were creeped out.

A Similar Story of An Elderly Woman Shopping at Odd Times Surfaced on X

Stories like Amy’s did not end in the 1990s. They exist even in the year 2026 and might be happening more often than we think. Recently, an internet pundit on X shared their experience as an overnight stocker at a Target store.

The netizen recalled an elderly woman who would visit Target at 2:00 AM and leave at 3 a.m.

"My name's Bryce. I'm 22. I stock shelves overnight at Target.

10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Empty store. Just me, boxes, and fluorescent lights humming overhead.

Most people don't know overnight stockers exist. We're ghosts. Restocking what got bought during the day. Making sure shelves… pic.twitter.com/dtzwsoUAr4 — Kindness and knowledge (@Ezekle1) May 16, 2026

The individual recalled that she would always shop for a single greeting card after wandering the shopping aisle for 45 minutes. She’d sometimes buy other items such as crackers or deodorant. But would always pay for it in cash.

After five consecutive visits to the store at the same time, things began looking “weird.” The netizen pointed out a thought-provoking question: Who shops for a single deodorant and a card everyday, between 2:00 AM and 3:00 AM. Well, turns out she was just lonely and enjoyed going to the store.