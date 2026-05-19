This Man Showed Up to a Second Date and One Small Detail Had the Woman He Was Seeing Completely Floored

A Redditor’s heartwarming second date story has netizens swooning at their romance. Similar date stories have been circulating on Reddit and X, drawing warm reactions from users tired of reading about relationship disappointments.

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A popular forum on Reddit shared the couple’s story on their second date and what he did to make her swoon over him. According to the user, the pair met on a dating app and instantly clicked.

After five days of talking to each other, they went on their first date: a quick shopping trip to H&M and a chemistry-fueled lunch. Since sparks were practically flying between them, the couple decided to have a second date to take things further.

Once more, five days later, they met up for the second date at a Mexican restaurant. The user claimed to have arrived about 10 minutes before he did. The moment he arrived, the Redditor was pleasantly "surprised."

Apparently, he showed up in the outfit the user picked out for him on their first date when they went shopping at H&M. The Redditor claimed that overall, it was a great date and added, “I’m here swooning over it.”

Netizens Are Also Swooning After Reading the Second Date Story

Since posting the story, the user has racked up over 21,000 upvotes and nearly 1,000 comments. Each filled with awe and appreciation for the guy who made quite the impression on date number two.

Many commended the man to be a “green flag” and praised the user’s date. One such individual noted, “Not only is he willing to listen to a woman, but he follows through.”

Another mentioned, “This is adorable, AND it also means he was already thinking about a second date that early on in your first date.”

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A third user gushed, “He sounds so sweet and thoughtful. The fact that he thought about the outfit you picked out and wore it shows how much he pays attention to the little details in life.”

The next one drew a contrast between the growing stories of heartbreak versus the one shared by the Redditor. One commenter drew a contrast with the thread's usual relationship content, writing, “It’s such a 180 from the other partner stories that make you want to throw your laptop out of the window.”

Similarly, another claimed, “I’m happy for you, it seems like he’s thoughtful—which is a rare trait these days.” A final user said, “He’s been a green flag since the first date, it seems like. I wish you the very best for real!”

Similar Stories of Second Dates Are Going Viral on the Internet

Similar stories of second dates are going viral on the internet, leaving netizens swooning. For instance, a netizen on X shared their second date story after also meeting online. After seven hours of spending quality time, a second date was inevitable.

The netizen described their first date as a “VIBE” which eventually led to the next date. They both shared a nice dinner, had more conversations together, and ended the date with a sweet kiss.

So… I went on my second date last night with a man I met online. Our first date was Sunday and it was a VIBE (lasted 7 hours… 4 hrs inside the restaurant eating and talking and 3 hrs outside walking and talking). Last night’s date was so good too… went to a Speakeasy…Had… — ?♡? ???? (@Gwenneths7) May 12, 2026

The one thing highlighted by the user was when they’d asked for a kiss before entering their car.

According to the netizen, it was their date’s favorite part of their evening. The two of them continued their conversation. While the user is unsure about where their relationship will lead, they’re taking it one day at a time.