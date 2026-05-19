New Dad Asked His In-Laws to Leave the Hospital Hours After His Wife’s C-Section — Reddit Said He Was Right

A new father's decision to ask his in-laws to leave the hospital waiting room on the day of his wife's C-section has gone viral on Reddit — with the overwhelming majority of commenters backing his call.

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The man posted his account of the incident on the forum r/AITAH, describing a tense confrontation that occurred shortly after the birth of his child. The post, which has over 1,000 comments, struck a nerve with parents and medical professionals alike.

"My wife and I discussed it in the days leading up to the birth of our son, and we agreed that we did not want any visitors the same day he was born," the poster wrote. He said his mother-in-law had been informed that his wife would be having a C-section and that she would be contacted when visits were welcome.

Shortly after texting a family group chat to share the news that the procedure had gone well, he said his mother-in-law announced she was already in the waiting room. "I know you didn't tell me to come, but we are in the waiting room," she wrote, according to his post.

"We're so excited and want to be here for you two!"

Sadly too many marriages are ruined by interfering in-laws. Have boundaries to maintain a balance between spouse & family. Mutual respect! pic.twitter.com/9xJOS15cWa — Half Our Deen (@Half_Our_Deen) October 20, 2017

He replied by asking them to go home and said he would see them the following day. The situation then escalated as the father-in-law called and "insulted [him] in every way imaginable." At the same time, his mother-in-law sent a lengthy message accusing him of being disrespectful by not allowing them to visit their daughter.

"I quickly reminded them that today wasn't about them and that it was about my wife, the baby, and [me]," he wrote.

A top-voted comment pointed out, "Your wife had her abdomen cut open and a human removed from it. She's exhausted, vulnerable, probably in pain, and bonding with her newborn. Wanting privacy for ONE day is not unreasonable at all."

Many others flagged that the mother-in-law had described the situation as the husband "not allowing" them to visit their daughter. By framing it this way, commenters noted, the in-laws repositioned the husband as a controlling figure rather than acknowledging the decision was mutual.

Several commenters also noted that the father-in-law berating a new father within minutes of being asked to leave reflected poorly on the in-laws' priorities. While the poster said the insults did not bother him given his background as a sheriff's deputy, he wrote that he took issue with the challenge to a decision he and his wife had made together.

The poster also confirmed in a follow-up that his wife was "furious" about how her parents had behaved. The wife's fury at her own parents, combined with more than 1,000 comments backing the husband, left little ambiguity about where Reddit stood on the question.