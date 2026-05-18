Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Trending

Reddit Debates Wife Who Keeps TV Remote Sealed in Plastic ‘To Keep It Looking Good’

11:53 AM CDT on May 18, 2026

Reddit Erupts After Man Reveals Wife Won't Unwrap Brand-New TV Remote

Reddit Erupts After Man Reveals Wife Won’t Unwrap Brand-New TV Remote.

|Images via Reddit/No_Atmosphere8146 and Pexels

A Reddit user this week shared a photo of an LG TV remote still wrapped in plastic. The caption: "Brand new TV and this is how my wife insists we have the remote 'to keep it looking good.'" The post carried the flair "I’m slightly vexed."

Featured Video

The post drew tens of thousands of upvotes and hundreds of comments, many sharing similar experiences. "Keep it looking good… for who?" one user wrote. "Do you have special guests where you bust out the nice china and take remotes out of their [plastic]?"

Commenters compared the remote to plastic-covered couches, laptops left in factory film, pots and pans too nice to cook with, and furniture that no one is allowed to sit on.

Many commenters joked about households where expensive items are treated as display pieces.

"Reminds me of people with couches covered in plastic covers," wrote one user. Another reflected on a well-worn couch that had served as the site of a first kiss, Star Wars viewings, pet cuddles, and moments of grief shared with a spouse. "I'll take that over having some pristine (…) landing strip that's never been a place of comfort because it's covered in plastic," they wrote. "What an absolute waste of everyone's time and effort."

Beyond the jokes, though, severa users noted that leaving protective film on a TV screen can actually cause damage. "The TV can overheat and break if you don't take the films off," warned a user. "It literally says to remove before using."

Another user added that the film can melt onto the screen and distort picture quality: "The screen is designed to look its best without the film."

One commenter shared a story from a former tech support job. There, a customer brought in a 2015 iMac slow in 2018, yet still wrapped in factory plastic, which had been covering the machine's air vents. "In their effort to keep their Mac looking 'perfect,' they were (…) damaging it."

Several commenters said the behavior appeared across multiple cultures and regions. Some others noted it was equally familiar in the Balkans.

Psychologically, though, the impulse may be rooted in a fear of depreciation. "It's not like it's preserving its value or anything," clarified a user. Another user wrote, "There's a whole generation I feel never used things because they were 'nice.' Sure, they stayed nice, but the person missed out on the benefits of why it was a nice thing in the first place." The post did manage to get one practical suggestion, too, which was to buy a second remote, keep it sealed in a display case with a plaque reading "The Original Remote, barely used," and use the other one freely!

As for the original poster, no update on whether the wrap has been removed or peace has been restored in the household.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Trending

TikToker Recalls the ‘Worst Day’ of High School After Oversleeping, Getting Mocked for Acne, and Ending Up in the Principal’s Office

May 18, 2026
Culture

Man Says Coworkers Treated Him Like ‘Family’ Until He Put in His 6-Week Notice and Accepted a New Job

May 18, 2026
Culture

Woman Comes Home From Class to Find Sister’s Playdate Guests Tangled Her Newton’s Cradle

May 18, 2026
Tech

Hungry Jack’s App Flagged the World’s Most Common Surname as Inappropriate: “Please Remove to Continue”

May 18, 2026
Culture

TikToker’s Scary Babysitting Story Sparks Witness Protection Program Allegations Among Viewers

May 18, 2026
Trending

From $68 an Hour on a Train to $500,000 at a Hedge Fund: Reddit’s Most Upvoted “Lazy” High-Paying Jobs Explained

May 18, 2026
Advertisement