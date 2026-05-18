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Woman Comes Home From Class to Find Sister’s Playdate Guests Tangled Her Newton’s Cradle

11:30 AM CDT on May 18, 2026

Newton's Cradle with tangled wires and clustered metal balls on a desk

A Newton’s Cradle sits tangled on a desk after kids entered a bedroom during a playdate, as shared on Reddit.

|Image Credits: r/mildlyinfuriatin| Reddit/Strycedar

The incident sparked debate about boundaries and supervision.

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The story, which was posted to r/mildlyinfuriating, begins at a university and ends at a desk with one damaged item.

The poster was attending class at the time. The user said their bedroom door had been left open while their sister hosted friends at the house. After entering, her friend discovered a Newton's Cradle sitting on the poster's desk and tangled the wires.

They wrote: "Her friends came into my room and completely tangled my Newton's Cradle, and it's so bad I can't even untangle it 😭"

Newton’s Cradles rely on momentum transfer to keep the motion going. With each swing, chrome balls deliver energy in a repeating arc while swinging on thin wires. If the wires become twisted, the motion stops working properly. The frame must be totally disassembled in order to repair a tangled cradle; patient thread-by-thread pulling is not an option.

Relating to the situation, one user wrote, one user wrote, "I have a sister that takes absolutely zero accountability for anything she ever does and a mother that further allows that behavior. Extremely annoying to deal with, honestly." Several commenters shared similar experiences.

Another user raised a question about established boundaries. "The question is, why were they in someone else's room with a stranger? Because to OP, her friend is a stranger. There is no reason why someone would enter a room without permission like that."

A door that is left open does not mean an open invitation. Commenters noted that the children did not know the poster personally, and the sister didn't even ask for permission.

A third commenter talked about responsible parenting: "I have had to explain to my kids that their friends are their responsibility. If they break the rules, it's the same as them breaking the rules and they both will face consequences." Many commenters argued that hosts are responsible for the behavior of their guests.

Another Reddit user noted: "That would not fix it unfortunately. When I was young I did this to my own newton's cradle. My parents were able to untangle it but the fishing lines were no longer straight. The oscillation dies out in only a couple of bounces."

Experts on family dynamics often point to inconsistent rule enforcement as a source of recurring conflicts between siblings.

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Sayantan

Sayantan is a Senior Writer with over six years of experience covering the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for pop culture, he explores films, television, anime, video games, and emerging digital trends. His work is driven by a focus on crafting engaging, insightful stories that connect with a global audience.

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