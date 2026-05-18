TikToker’s Scary Babysitting Story Sparks Witness Protection Program Allegations Among Viewers

Viewers reacted to a famous TikToker’s viral scary babysitting story, claiming she never saw the family again. In the aftermath of her account, many allege that the family she worked for was part of the witness protection program.

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The woman who goes by ‘LeeLee’ on TikTok recalled the “weirdest babysitting jobs” she ever had. The TikToker claimed this particular incident took place in 2013 and had applied to be either a live-in nanny or a babysitter.

It all began when she received an email from a woman called Laura—later named Christine. They met while the TikToker had put out an ad for babysitting jobs and began communicating by email.

However, the TikToker claimed that instead of being left alone to watch the children, Christine was with her the whole time.

Instead of going to work, the woman would be at home and spend the day with her kids. The TikToker mentioned that initially, it was weird. But because she was getting paid either way, she wasn’t too bothered by it.

The Viral Scary Babysitting Story Was Only Just Beginning

After some time had passed, the TikToker recalled noticing some allegedly “weird things.” She claimed that the children she babysat didn’t respond to the names she was given. The TikToker said, “They would not acknowledge me, they would not turn around—they didn’t know their own names.”

Apart from the name situation, she recalled another strange matter. Apparently, the kids were not allowed to go out either by themselves or with an adult. The TikToker wanted to be respectful of her employer and hence said nothing at the time.

During Week 3 of being hired, the TikToker was asked to accompany the woman and her children on a trip to Walmart. Before stepping out, the TikToker recalled yet another strange detail.

Apparently, the woman was heavily covered. The TikToker mentioned, “It looked to me like she was trying to hide her identity.”

When they were in the minivan together, the woman had instructed the TikToker to avoid talking to anyone at Walmart.

If she were being approached by a person at Walmart, the TikToker was strictly asked to ignore them. The woman’s instructions were clear: she didn’t want anyone around her children.

Each time someone would pass them by, the woman remained suspicious. And this was a few minutes after entering the store. After allegedly spending only two minutes at Walmart, the woman wanted to leave and head home for the day.

TikTok Believes the Family Was in Witness Protection Program

Some time after the Walmart incident, the TikToker was being left alone with the three children while the mom left for not more than ten minutes. Before leaving, the woman had given strict instructions not to let anyone inside the home.

Should there be an intruder, she was given access to a weapon inside the house to defend herself and was told to “do whatever” to protect the children. Not long after leaving her children alone with the babysitter, two individuals came knocking at the door.

They began calling her for the children by different names. The TikToker alleged that the kids knew who those intruders were but remained silent. Before she was getting ready for a confrontation, she noticed a police official pull up at the door.

A short while after, the individuals were gone, and the cop checked in on all of them. Moments later, the mother arrived and thanked the babysitter.

Witness Protection Program



The most common form of a "new life," managed by federal authorities, providing a completely new identity and background.



Usually involving legal name changes, new Social Security numbers, and updated birth certificates.



Makes you think ? pic.twitter.com/rio9eW2NGp — Amber Marie (@ambee333) May 17, 2026

The TikToker mentioned that she was paid for a whole week and asked to come back on the following Monday. But when she returned, they were all gone. It was like they were never there, according to the TikToker

Since sharing the story, many of her followers strongly believe the family she worked with was part of the witness protection program.

Many said in agreement, “Witness protection program for sure.” Another said, “10000% Witness Protection. That story is wild!” One more mentioned, “If not the witness protection program, then definitely the safe at home program.”

Many continued to strongly suggest that the family was part of a legal protection program and hoped for a reunion when things were safe for the other individual in the aftermath of the scary babysitting story.